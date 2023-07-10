Entrepreneur of the Year Contest to showcase diverse innovations





Unistream, a renowned organization dedicated to fostering youth business and social entrepreneurship, is gearing up for its annual highlight event, the Entrepreneurial Venture of the Year Competition.

The competition, which will take place on July 12th at Tel Aviv’s Cultural Hall, will bring together about 90 ventures developed by teens participating in the Unistream program.

Originating from 80 cities across Israel, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat, participating ventures represent diverse fields and backgrounds. Teenage entrepreneurs from Jewish, Arab and Druze communities will compete alongside members of the Bedouin community for the coveted title of Entrepreneurial Venture of the Year. In addition, the winning venture will receive a cash prize to further support its development.

This year’s competition will feature a respected jury of hundreds of senior business, technology and community leaders. These judges hail from Israel and around the world, and include government officials, members of parliament, and personalities from various fields.

Judges evaluate ventures, interact with participating teenagers, ask questions and provide encouragement for further development.

Tel Aviv skyline (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Among the projects to be presented at the competition include the so-called ‘Wheelchair Mobileye’, which aims to improve the mobility and safety of disabled people using power wheelchairs. A recycling promotion application that makes recycling more accessible by establishing a social network and partnering with delivery companies to make it easier to collect recyclable items. and a public transit incentive application that encourages public transit use through rewards and benefits.

unite a wide range of Israeli youth groups

“It’s exciting to see senior officials from all walks of life coming together and supporting Unistream’s efforts to foster an inclusive startup nation,” said Unistream CEO. ) said Yifat Bekor.

“The talented young people from Israel’s remote areas, who are equipped with the tools and are doing important work in the Unistream program, will be an important part of the country’s entrepreneurship and business climate. By facilitating interactions between people, we bridge the gap and create opportunities for all.”

Unistream was founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Ronnie Zalom with the aim of providing comprehensive training in business and social entrepreneurship to thousands of young men and women each year.

“It is exciting to see the commitment and support of senior personnel from all disciplines who partner with Unistream towards Unistream’s vision of creating Israel as an inclusive start-up nation,” said Zalom.

“Israel has an incredible young population in its geographical and social fringes, who, with the right tools, knowledge and experience working together, could make a significant contribution to Israel’s entrepreneurship and business ecosystem. The impact Unistream has had on teens has been evident since 2015. They’ve been doing it for years, trying to fit in with the tech industry. Infinite.”

