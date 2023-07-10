Google is currently testing a new GBoard feature that can restore deleted text: report





Google is working on introducing a new “undo” button to the Android keyboard GBoard. This adds the ability to bring back deleted text and improves user input.According to reports, GBoard has a new[元に戻す]A button will be included. The feature is currently in testing and available in the latest he GBoard beta, but it’s unclear when it will be available to the general public.

First reported by 9to5Google, according to developer rkbdi, this feature (shared by Akos Paha) is now live in the new GBoard beta, but has been put under a disabled flag. The feature is said to appear in the overflow button in GBboard settings. But recently Google has taken it to the next level and made it a little easier to access as it allows users to customize what they want to see in this overflow menu. Of course, the final implementation could be significantly different, making it more user-friendly and accessible.

Similar to other desktop operating systems, a new button on the virtual keyboard allows users to essentially perform a Control+Z or Command+Z function, essentially undoing actions and deleting recently typed It has been reported to be able to return text that has been text field. The same is featured in the video demo, where users can undo text that has been recently typed and then deleted by simply pressing the “undo” button from the overflow menu.

9to5Google says the search giant is adding this feature system-wide, so basically it should work almost anywhere you can type using GBoard. This could be from the search bar text field or a 3rd party app if you are using the GBoard app as your default keyboard.

GBoard’s undo button is new, but the undo feature is not. Google provides undo and redo buttons in most Workspace apps, including a notes app called Keep.

Earlier this year, Google introduced a new customizable toolbar. It allows users to customize the toolbar that appears above the keyboard as per their requirements by simply dragging and dropping the desired or most used functions from the overflow her menu. With this update, users can now remove the voice input microphone button from the toolbar if not needed.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated. For more information, please see our Ethics Statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gadgets360.com/apps/news/gboard-undo-button-tools-recover-deleted-text-google-report-4193241 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos