‘Happier and healthier’: New fish transport technology emphasizes spontaneous movement





July 10, 2023 Lisa Jackson

Innovations in fish transport have the potential to transform aquaculture practices, reduce fish stress and improve aquaculture efficiency.

East Coast Innovations’ voluntary swim-in fish transport technology minimizes fish stress and increases aquaculture survival. Photo credit: East Coast Innovation

As global demand for seafood grows, concerns about fish health and welfare are gaining more attention. More consumers are prioritizing animal welfare, traceability, environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles when purchasing seafood, and are increasingly willing to pay more for labeled products. Improving fish welfare also leads to higher survival rates, lower incidence of disease and parasites, and improved aquaculture efficiency, providing a competitive advantage for conscientious operators.

The main focus is to reduce the stress on fish during transportation that can affect fish health and meat quality. Studies have shown that transportation induces physiological stress responses and disease susceptibility in farmed fish, affecting skin and microbiota. Minimizing stress in fish during transport supports their immune system and reduces disease risk and mortality. In a nutshell, relaxing and cultivating happy fish before, during and after transport is good for business, so many operators are looking for ways to optimize their transport process. .

A variety of stress reduction techniques such as water quality management, adequate stocking density and gentle handling can improve survival during transport. However, techniques are slowly emerging to reduce stress on fish during capture and transport. One such innovator is East Coast Innovation Inc. (ECI), an aquaculture consulting firm based in New Brunswick, Canada, which developed Voluntary Swim-In (VSI). Inspired by the natural behavior of fish, this technology will change the way fish are transported in both marine and land-based farms.

ECI CEO Joel Hulce said the inspiration came from a fundamental truth: farmers must be able to safely and efficiently move animals in their care. It is not ideal for entire fish populations to be in fear and stress while awaiting migration. VSI reduces crowding, biomass density and fish stress, thereby improving fish survival.

After years of research and development, the salmon farming industry has developed options for moving fish from one location to another quickly and safely using fish pumps, pipes and hoses. According to Hulse, VSI will maximize these investments by improving the interface between the fish school and the fish suction hose.

Hals says salmon know they don’t want to swim into terrifyingly dark pits. VSI modifies the conditions in front of the fish pump to allow the fish to move naturally into the transfer system rather than gathering the fish in high density and sucking them into the funnel.

VSI makes fish move faster without crowding, and each fish follows their instincts and is happy to participate. In a typical fish transfer system, fish swim away from a suction funnel (the dreaded dark hole) at the end of the hose, but a high density is required to force the fish inside. By incorporating ECI innovations, fish are attracted to the water stream in front of her VSI and easily drawn through the VSI into the transfer system.

Coho salmon farmers see partnership with Ikejime as a welfare and quality differentiator

With the VSI, fish farmers no longer have to force fish into suction funnels, Hals said. Fish can maintain natural herding behavior within low-density waiting populations until gently induced toward the VSI. Salmon around VSI follow their natural instincts and swim into the VSI loading zone where they are quickly and safely transported to the suction hoses of the company’s fish transfer system.

Overall, the spontaneous fish behavior induced by VSI reduces the stress normally associated with fish locomotion. This is most pronounced when VSI-transferred fish resume normal feeding behavior soon after transfer.

According to Hulse, the VSI can maintain low biomass densities in waiting schools while allowing for more consistent transfer rates and providing large amounts of water to all the fish waiting their turn to pass through the fish pump. It says. VSI reduces fish stress and feeds soon after transfer. The result is better survival, better health, and longer lactation days.

The VSI can work with any transfer system and, according to ECI, installing a VSI does not represent a major operational change for farm workers. This allows optimization of existing fish transfer systems, easy integration and quick connection and disconnection. It also allows farm managers to reduce the amount of heavy lifting that is currently involved in moving fish.

ECI is currently testing with Atlantic salmon, but is eyeing other species for future research. Hals reports that the industry wants to see data that shows VSI works, and if it does, the technology could be game-changing for anyone moving fish. ROI is also considered.

We collect a lot of data, but the actual cost savings and return on investment will vary from company to company and from situation to situation, Hals said. It depends on the farm, the scale of the equipment, etc. Everyone understands the challenges and the need for solutions, and is eager to see the results of sea trials.

According to ECI, previous laboratory trials have yielded successful results, showing 100% of fish populations using VSI at low biomass densities while maintaining stable immigration rates. defined as populating. This success led to the scaling up of his VSI prototype unit to commercial size for initial testing at sea.

However, moving from lab testing to field testing in a commercial environment presents challenges beyond the VSI technology itself.

The core components of the VSI technology have been developed, Hals said, but much remains to be done to optimize performance. We are fortunate to have a cooperative early adopter company on the Atlantic coast of Canada for early sea trials. We are also building a partnership to commercialize VSI in Scotland.

While trials are ongoing, Hals believes fish movement using VSI could provide the aquaculture industry with an innovative fish transportation solution that improves fish welfare and increases company bottom line. I’m here.

Hals said the ability to move large numbers of fish quickly and safely is critical to salmon farmers around the world. Each time we had to move a fish population, we were able to replace a very difficult and stressful situation with a comfortable and safe one. The biggest impact is happier and healthier fish.

