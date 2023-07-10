Rochester Redhawks Win Onalaska Legion Tournament – Post Breaking





Onalaska, Wisconsin — With just one week left in the American Legion baseball regular season, the Rochester Redhawks are in great shape.

That roll comes at the right time too.

After placing third in the Firecracker 92 Tournament in Rochester just before Independence Day, the Redhawks dominated the weekend’s Onalaska Tournament by sweeping four games to win the title. Rochester is 4-0 in the tournament and 15-7 overall.

Redhawks play again at Albert Lea on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Kyle Prindle got off to a strong start with a two-run homer in the first inning of the Redhawks’ 4-3 win over Onalaska in the championship game. Prindle had a great day at bat, going 6-for-8 in two games. He went 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 RBI in the title game.

Onalaska returned two runs in the bottom of the first inning, after which the Redhawks pitcher dropped out in a 12-hitter streak.

Casey Carlson hit a 2 RBI base in the 6th inning to bring the game-winning run.

Conor Dahl pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on two hits to clinch the win. Prindle made two saves, putting runner Onalaska on second base and striking out the final two batters.

Before that, Hruska ruled out a potential tie at home.

“It was a competitive and tough game for both teams,” said Redhawks manager Tom Senne. “The emotions were running high. Playing in a game like this is beneficial for a team approaching the playoffs.

Against Galesville Etrick Trempearllo, Mason Reinbeck broke a close game at a crucial moment and hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh to extend Rochester’s lead to 12-6.

Prindle also performed well at bat, recording 4-for-5, a triple, 3 RBIs, and 2 RBIs.

Zach Condon took the win, and Hruska pitched three innings, giving up one hit and one run and striking out two.

“We scored early, but we conceded,” said Redhawks manager Tom Senne. “This was a problem throughout the tournament, but the guys were able to weather the storm and keep winning innings. They did a good job offensively.”

REDHAWKS 4, ONALASKA 3 (championship game)

Redhawks#200#002#0##4#3#2

Onalaska#200#100#0##3#3#1

Redhawks: Kyle Prindle 2-for-3, 1HR, 2 RBI, 2 RBI. Casey Carlson 1 for 3, 2 RBI. Zach Condon 0 hits in 3 at bats. Kyle Leopold 0 hits in 2 at bats. Sam Hruska 0 hits in 2 at bats. Mason Rhinebeck went 0-for-3. Hayden Mazan 0 hits in 3 at bats. Lincoln Majerus has 0 hits in 1. Conor Dahl went 0-for-2. Alex Sadowy 0 for 2, 2R. Pitcher: Connor Dahl (W) 5IP, 2H, 3R, 1ER, 6BB, 4K. Kyle Prindle (S) 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Onalaska: Statistics not submitted.

Redhawks 12, get 6

Mayo#302#111#4##12#11#1

GET#200#310#0##6#8#6

Redhawks: Kyle Prindle 4-for-5, 1 3B, 2 RBIs, 3 RBIs. Casey Carlson 1 for 4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1R. Zach Condon 0 in 4 at bats. Kyle Leopold 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 2R, 1SB. Sam Hruska 0 for 4, 1R, 1SB. Mason Reinbeck 3 for 5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R. Hayden Mazan 1 hit in 4 at bats. Connor Dahl 2-0 1R. Alex Sadowy 1 hit in 5 at bats, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitcher: Zach Condon (W) 4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K. Sam Hruska (S) 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

GET: No statistics were sent.

