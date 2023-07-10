Best Google Pixel Fold Cases of 2023





The Google Pixel Fold is a great foldable phone, and at $1,800, it’s a big investment. Foldable devices are inherently more fragile than standard smartphones due to all the moving parts and parts. Instead of leaving the state of your device to chance, spend a little money on a case to add an extra layer of protection. Below are some of our picks for Pixel Fold cases.

Google’s official Pixel Fold case is available in three different colors, giving you the option to add some flair to your Fold. Choose from bay, porcelain, or hazel. The case is split into two pieces, each snapping into place at the crease. Both parts of the case have small adhesive strips to help keep them in place. Google’s Fold case doesn’t add significantly to the overall size of the Fold, and the soft silicone material isn’t as slippery as some cases. I use this case with my Fold and have no complaints. Thin but protective and comfortable to hold.

Casetify’s Impact range of cases for Fold adds up to 4 feet of drop protection and features raised bezels that surround both displays to protect against scratches. What makes Impact Cases unique is the variety of designs and patterns you can choose from, from solid colors to pictures of kittens in birthday hats. Or, if you really want something different, you can customize the case by adding your own text.

The Spigens Thin Fit case seems to take the same approach as Google’s official Fold case in terms of being thin and light. But instead of using a soft silicone material, Spigen used a combination of polycarbonate and TPU (essentially plastic) to create a rugged case that increases the amount of protection it brings to the Fold. The back panel of the case isn’t thick enough to sit flush with the rear camera bar, but it does have bezels that rise from the case to protect the sides of the camera bar. However, this design choice also means that the back of the phone wobbles a bit when placed on a table or desk.

Otterbox is known for its rugged cases, and the Thin Flex series isn’t as big and bulky as the Defender series, but still reliably protects the Fold from accidental drops and bumps. Available in 3 different colors. It comes in black, Pacific Leaf (a combination of clear and blue), and wallpaper ivy (also known as purple). The bezels around the front display appear taller and certainly keep it away from tables and other surfaces.

The Specks Presidio Perfect Clear Case for the Pixel Fold is, as the name suggests, a clear case for the Fold designed to protect your valuable foldable device from drops of up to 13 feet. This is pretty protective and one where the crease color and design shows through. Most Fold cases are two-piece, but the specs chose a one-piece design.

$60 for D Brand

Dbrand is best known for their custom skins, but the company has started making their own cases. Similar to the Pixel Fold’s grip case, the case has a built-in kickstand. However, unlike his other Fold cases with kickstands, Dbrands’ case covers the hinge of his Fold, where the kickstand sits. still good? If you ask me, you can choose from a fun black and white design of the case that looks pretty dope.

