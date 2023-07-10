Canoe Announces Expanded Partnership with Department of Defense Defense Innovation Unit to Further Develop New High-Power Battery Packs





Transferred following successful testing and analysis of Canoo’s patented technology

JUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Canoo Technologies (NASDAQ: GOEV), an advanced mobility company, today significantly expands the scope of a partnership previously announced by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). announced that it had expanded to

The company leverages its advanced commercial battery and integration expertise to provide DoD partners with technologically advanced battery packs that can be scaled for use on military platforms, including energy-dense lithium batteries. It states that preparations for the standardization of US Navy. This follows DIU’s testing and analysis of Canoo’s proprietary technology since February 2023.

This announcement further boosts the jump start for DIU’s Advanced Battery Standardization (JABS) program (DoD, Prototyping Commercial Batteries to Electrify Future Military Platforms (diu.mil)). JABS accelerates the ‘formable functional battery standard for defense’ with proven and protected commercial EV batteries. Technology for military use.

“We are honored to deepen our collaboration with the Department of Defense,” said Tony Aquila. Chairman and CEO of Canoe. “We are inspired by their leadership and are committed to encouraging American innovation. A core value of our re-establishment is to invent and leverage our technology to advance the world in defense technology. Contribute to our nation’s leadership, and we are guided by our commitment to continually innovate in our patented technology.” It’s about providing better technology to help our partners win. “

Canoo’s unique battery system is modular, offers industry-leading performance capabilities, and supports a wide variety of military applications and configurations. Designed for flexibility, modularity and compatibility, Canoo’s battery system is future proof in that it can incorporate the latest advances in battery technology. The Canoo and DIU agreement will help achieve strategic energy resilience.

Canoo has a battery module manufacturing facility at the Mid-America Industrial Park in Prior, Oklahoma, within the Cherokee Nation. In the first phase, the new facility will create over 200 advanced manufacturing jobs. Additionally, Canoo will be the first technology company to produce battery modules and battery packs primarily using water and wind power from the Oklahoma-based Grand River Dam Authority, Aquila said.

The expanded DIU partnership further demonstrates Canoo’s technical and operational reliability as a partner of choice for some of the US government’s most demanding projects, including: Examples include the delivery of Light Tactical Vehicles (LTV) to the US Army and the delivery of Crew Transport Vehicles (CTV) to the US Army. Artemis lunar landing mission by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

About the canoe

Canoo’s mission is to bring EVs to everyone. The company has developed groundbreaking electric vehicles that reinvent the automotive world through pioneering technology, unique designs and a multi-owner business model that spans the entire vehicle lifecycle. Canoo has designed a modular electric platform designed to maximize the use of vehicle interior space, customizable for all owners throughout the vehicle lifecycle, and capable of supporting a wide range of business and consumer applications. I support you.

Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma and Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, including photos, visit press.canoo.com. Investors, please visit www.investors.canoo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” may be identified by the use of terms such as “”. “estimate”, “plan”, “plan”, “forecast”, “intend”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “seek”, “target and will,” or other similar expressions that predict or imply future events or trends, or historical matters. These forward-looking statements include estimates and projections of financial and performance indicators, expectations and timing related to commercial product launches, and operational milestones including our ability to achieve and/or accelerate anticipated production. including, but not limited to, statements regarding the achievement of schedules, Canoo’s ability to take advantage of commercial opportunities, current or anticipated customer orders, expectations regarding facility development; These statements are based on various assumptions and the current expectations of his Canoo management, whether or not identified in this press release, and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to act as guarantees, guarantees, projections or conclusive statements of fact or probability and should not be relied upon by investors as such. Do not. Actual events and circumstances may be difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond Canoo’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and international business, market, financial, political and legal situations. Canoo’s ability to access future capital through the bond market, stock market or other sources. Canoo’s business development and expected business milestones and commercial launch timings. Future market adoption of Canoo’s products. risks associated with Canoo’s go-to-market and manufacturing strategies; the impact of competition on Canoo’s future business, and the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Canoo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31. Factors discussed under the caption “Analysis and Analysis”, 2021 Quarterly Reports Filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2022, and Form 10-Q, Past and Future Quarterly Reports and Other Filings with the SEC. Copies can be obtained by: Visit Canoo’s Investor Relations website (Investors.canoo.com) or the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Canoo is not currently aware of or that Canoo currently believes are immaterial, whereby actual results are included in forward-looking statements. may be different. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Canoo’s expectations, plans and projections regarding future events and views as of the date of this press release. Canoo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Canoo’s ratings to change.

However, Canoo may choose to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, but specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Canoo’s evaluation after the date of this press release. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

source canoe

