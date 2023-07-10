July Headliners, Part I: Upcoming Events in the Triangles Business/Tech Community





Editor’s Note: The WRAL TechWires Event Calendar is part of our weekly Startup Monday package.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK WRAL TechWire monitors the latest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines and everything happening in the entrepreneurial, tech and business community across the Triangle and North Carolina. .

Below is a list of events in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and the Greater Triangle region through the end of July. Many events will be held in person as some organizers are returning to live formats.

NC TECH Awards Briefing Webinar July 11, 9-9:30 AM (Online)

Join NC TECH for a webinar explaining the submission process and sponsorship opportunities available at this year’s NC TECH Awards Gala on November 1st. The deadline for award submissions is his July 15th.

Triangle Biotech Tuesday, July 11, 5:30 PM

Triangle Biotech Tuesday is a monthly meet-and-greet that brings together scientific experts from across the RTP/Greater Triangle area. Join our network of professionals from various industries. This group meets on the second Tuesday of each month.

Hybrid Lunch and Learn: Designing Complete Products July 12, 1-2pm @Porticos (and online)

This hybrid lunch and learn looks at product development from a mechanical engineer’s perspective, discussing thought processes, design best practices, available tools, and more.

Hangar 6 Deep Tech Innovation Workshop July 12, 5-7pm @First Flight Venture Center (and online)

This hybrid workshop series offers eight sessions focused on the Design, Build, Test, Learn (DBTL) methodology for product development. The program presents case studies and hands-on exercises to help participants develop prototypes and refine their ideas through feedback and data-driven decision-making.

US Biostimulants Summit 2023 Jul 1213 @DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Crabtree Valley

The two-day US Biostimulants Summit will bring together key executives and experts from across the industry value chain, from biostimulants and phytonutrient producers to farmers and suppliers, technology providers, research institutes and government agencies. houses come together.

Leaders and Coffee July 13th, 8:30am-10:00am @Raleigh Chamber

Laurie Chambers’ next Coffee with Leaders event will feature small business support resources from the US Small Business Administration’s North Carolina Regional Office.

NCBIO Lab Space Luncheon & Forum July 13, 11:30am – 1:00pm @NCBiotech

The North Carolina Institute for Biological Sciences is hosting an event to discuss high-demand lab space, the evolution of RTP, and the future.

DEI Fireside Chat: Recognizing Bias in the Workplace July 13, 12pm-1pm @Raleigh Founded Gateway

This interactive fireside chat discusses different forms of prejudice and how to recognize and deal with them. Experts discuss unconscious bias, the threat of stereotypes, practical tools for promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, and more.

Raleigh Chamber Young Professional Network Social July 13, 5-7pm @City Club Raleigh

The Laurie Chambers Young Professional Network (YPN) meets regularly to network at this after-work event series. Note: This event is only open to his YPN members.

Get2Know NC TECH Webinar July 14, 9-9:30 AM (Online)

This free monthly interactive webinar provides attendees with an overview of NC TECH activities, resources and member services.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: 2023 NC TECH AWARDS JULY 15th

Individuals and businesses are invited to apply for this year’s statewide technology awards hosted by NC TECH. The program honors the achievements of North Carolina technology companies and business leaders. The awards will be presented at his 2023 NC TECH Awards Gala on November 1st.

Application Deadline: City of Raleigh Building Improvement Grant July 16

The City of Raleigh Building Up Fit grant funds interior improvements to commercial properties owned by local businesses. This program subsidizes up to 50% of eligible construction costs.

After Hours Business at the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce July 17, 4:30-6:30pm @Sports & Social Care

Laurie Chambers’ next Business After Hours event will take place at Sports & Social in Cary. Note: This event is exclusive to members of the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce and Young Professional Network.

Government Vendor Network July 18, 3-4pm @Brooks Pierce

NC TECHs Government Vendor Network is a forum for member companies interested in doing business with state governments. Note: This is a hybrid event.

1 Million Cups RTP July 19th 9am-10am (Online)

Hosted by Kaufman, 1 Million Cups is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Enjoy entrepreneurial support with complimentary coffee and local startup presentations.

Is it profitable without a price tag? July 19th, 10am-11am (Online)

This webinar will cover Umbracos’ open source strategy, providing insight into building brand equity through a vibrant community of engaged customers, the relationship between open source and commercial products, and more.

What I Learned About Selling to Government July 19, 1-2pm (Online)

This online lunch and learning provides insight from Green Stream Technologies on the experience of companies building the external relationships and internal capabilities needed to sell to government customers.

Hangar 6 Deep Tech Innovation Workshop July 19, 5-7pm @First Flight Venture Center (and online)

This hybrid workshop series offers eight sessions focused on the Design, Build, Test, Learn (DBTL) methodology for product development. The program presents case studies and hands-on exercises to help participants develop prototypes and refine their ideas through feedback and data-driven decision-making.

Inclusive Leadership Keys for Business Growth July 19 5-7pm @ Diversity Movement

The event will bring together industry experts, entrepreneurs and advocates to discuss the overarching leadership role in early-stage company success.

RTA Transportation Breakfast July 21, 2023 7:30-10:00am @ The Westin Raleigh-Durham Airport

This annual event brings together over 200 leaders to discuss mobility trends impacting local economies. This year’s program will focus on implementing bus rapid transit and highway- and road-based transportation 2.0 projects.

NC IDEA Fall MICRO & SEED Grant Briefing July 21st, 11am (Online)

Join us for this informative session to learn about the application process for NC IDEA’s latest cycle of MICRO ($10,000) and SEED ($50,000) grants that support early-stage, high-growth companies. Applications are due by August 28th.

Application Deadline: CED GRO Incubator July 21st

The Council for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) will soon launch the next group of GRO incubators. This program offers weekly classes with subject matter experts, one-on-one coaching/mentorship, and business development.

NC IDEA Fall 2023 Grants Briefing: Triangle July 24, 3-4:30 PM @Frontier RTP

Join us for this informative session to learn about the application process for NC IDEA’s latest cycle of MICRO ($10,000) and SEED ($50,000) grants that support early-stage, high-growth companies. Applications are due by August 28th.

After Hours Mixer July 24th, 6:30-8:30pm @Raleigh Founded Gateway

Join Light Village for this monthly after-work networking series and connect with local business owners.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Conference 2023 July 25, 8:00am – 3:30pm @ Raleigh Convention Center

Laurie Chambers’ annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion conference provides local businesses with the tools to support DEI efforts and create a more inclusive work culture. The event will include panel discussions, breakout sessions and networking.

Women in Tech Brews + Bytes July 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m. @MetLife

NC TECH’s Women in Tech network gathers for a networking evening at the MetLifes campus in Cary.

Hangar 6 Deep Tech Innovation Workshop July 26, 5-7pm @First Flight Venture Center (and online)

This hybrid workshop series offers eight sessions focused on the Design, Build, Test, Learn (DBTL) methodology for product development. The program presents case studies and hands-on exercises to help participants develop prototypes and refine their ideas through feedback and data-driven decision-making.

Cary Chamber Business of Women July 27, 12pm-1:15pm @ Prestonwood Country Club

Cary Chambers’ next Business of Women event will feature Robin Eisenbeis, author of A Gift for Life – SkillsEveryone Needs to Win.

Virtual NCHUB and NCDBE Certification Session July 27, 2:30-4:00 PM (Online)

The City of Raleigh invited minority- and women-owned businesses to learn more about the certification process and requirements for North Carolina’s Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) programs. We invite you to join us for this virtual information session.

RTCC Cleantech Catalyst July 27th, 5-7pm @GRUB Durham

The event will feature North Carolina companies working on projects to build resilient and reliable transmissions. Join us to learn about the latest developments and network with other attendees.

Application Deadline: Venture Atlanta Startup Showcase Live July 28th

Applications are now being accepted for this year’s Venture Atlanta Startup Showcase Live. Selected pre-seed and seed-stage startups will compete for his $500,000 investment prize at Venture Atlanta 2023 this September. Note: Although held in Atlanta, this pitch contest is open to startups throughout the Southeast.

