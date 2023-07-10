



Join fortune editors, top technology and media leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and influencers in a dynamic exchange of ideas at Brainstorm Tech.

Now in its 22nd year, Fortune Brainstorm Tech is one of the most recognized and established technology conferences in the United States. The program offers the engaging content, impactful networking, meaningful outcomes, and constant exchange of ideas that characterize Fortune Live Events in an idyllic setting. Build relationships that offer the very best in curated activities, cuisine and entertainment.

This year’s theme is “Reset and Reinvent”

We’ve seen power players swap who and where as they emerge from the extreme ups and downs of the past few years. Where will VC money go in this new reality? Which regions are leading the development of new innovation hubs?From the metaverse to blockchain, providing new building blocks for the companies of the future What is technology, and who are the new leaders of the tech companies of the future?

With this massive workforce change comes a golden opportunity to build a more resilient and responsible tech industry and create more opportunities for a wider range of workers in this new distributed reality. Of course, challenges ranging from heightened regulatory and geopolitical pressures to cyberattacks and reputational risks also present ample opportunities for innovation. How do we reinvent technology in an age where even the disruptors are being destroyed?

Helping us delve into these topics are Ouémimo Monastery of Esus, Imad Acundo of Mercury, Deborah Ruse of Ancestry, Thibaut Hugh de Larause of Backmarket, Raquel Urtasno of Waabi and HPE. I’m Dr. Antonio Nerio. Lisa Dyson of Airprotein and Amit Patero of Rakuten Americas. Founders Andy Danoff Bonobos and Vivian Tuohu Diligent Robotics. Investors include Keith Rabois of Founders Fund, Kirsten Green of Forerunner Ventures and AlGore of Generation Investment Management. So are White House Science and Technology Director Dr. Alathi Prabakakar, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Meta Vice President of the Metaverse, and XDr.’s Moonshot Captain Vishal Shah. There are many others, such as Astro Terror.

