Deep Trends Lead to Unique Singularity Events: Samir Maker on Deep Technology





Issued on Monday, July 10, 2023

Several trends culminated in a unique singularity event, former Chicago deputy mayor Samir Maekar said at the inaugural Deep Tech Ventures Showcase in June.

Deep Tech Ventures at the University of Chicago Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation was announced earlier this year, a suite of sector-specific accelerators and entrepreneurial trainings dedicated to helping startups bring world-changing science and technology to market. , provides funding.

As part of this, the first showcase recently featured 20 startups across quantum, data science, cleantech and life sciences. Dan Sachs, Executive Director of Deep Tech Ventures, said at the beginning of the ceremony that the runway to launch a deep tech venture is long and difficult, requiring significant funding, extraordinary networks and resources. The more we can put it into the program, the better the founder’s life will be.

In his keynote, Mayekar, himself a founder, elaborated on the changes in the deep tech space and his journey as an entrepreneur.

In our world of deep technology, there are major trends shaping the world today that have caused what I consider to be unique singularity events, Maeker said.

First, he said, innovation and science saved millions of lives and got society back on its feet during a 100-year pandemic. Geopolitical issues have also led to supply chain shifts and rising economic nationalism, while technology adoption cycles continue to accelerate.

These trends, to name a few, are the foundation on which this singularity event is taking place, Mr. Maeker said, reinforced by federal policy and significant legislative passages over the past three years, which have led to dozens of He said it will continue for years. Specifically, the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure pact, CHIPS and the Science Act, and the largest clean energy funding bill in history, the Inflation Control Act.

Mayekar, co-founder of NanoGraf Corporation, said, “This singularity event will unleash generations of technological advances to improve lives and actually reduce inequalities around the world. ‘ added. Now is a good time to be a science entrepreneur. But 10 years ago that wasn’t the case.

It always felt like the wind was blowing in our faces, Maeker said of the launch of NanoGraf, an advanced materials company in the energy storage space.

The joke at the time was, “How can you turn a millionaire into a billionaire?” Get a renewable energy company to fund it. Today, millionaires are becoming billionaires in this space, Maeker said. Maeker’s own journey over the past decade highlights many of the unique challenges facing deep tech startups.

Two of these biggest obstacles were space and money. Today, however, the city has made great strides in addressing both needs. Maeker pointed to the recently announced Chan Zuckerberg BioHub Chicago as an example, and another piece of evidence that cements Chicago’s status as the next big thing in life sciences. And Maeker said he predicted more tech hubs would pop up across the Midwest, potentially leading to another wave of U.S.-based factory openings there as well. He added that he thinks it’s only natural that hundreds of millions of dollars are spent to create deep technology jobs.

Mayekars’ ultimate prediction is new programs, more capital, continued improvement in the university’s ecosystem, including space, and entrepreneurial students and faculty who see the opportunities. That’s what it means. It’s a different situation than when he founded Nanograf, which recently raised $65 million to manufacture batteries locally. Stated.

There is an opportunity here, he added. This is our singularity event, the wind is blowing for the first time in generations, and we must take advantage of it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://polsky.uchicago.edu/2023/07/10/profound-trends-have-led-to-unique-singularity-event-samir-mayekar-talks-deep-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos