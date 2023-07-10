Supporting Canadian Healthcare and Medical Research as it Moves to the Cloud





Is the cloud an option for Canadian Healthcare’s healthcare and medical research organization?

Yes, Canadian healthcare and medical research organizations are moving to the cloud. The Canadian cloud market is expected to grow significantly through 2027.

There are several reasons why Canadian medical and medical research organizations are moving to the cloud.

Reduce costs by eliminating the need to invest and maintain on-premises infrastructure.

Enabling the healthcare research community to drive research toward clinical outcomes faster

Improve patient satisfaction by making it easier for patients to access their health information and communicate with their healthcare providers.

Improve quality of care by making patient data and records accessible anywhere in the country.

Overall, moving to the cloud is a positive development for Canadian healthcare and medical research organizations.

Canadian healthcare providers face many challenges before moving to the cloud, including security and privacy concerns, addressing data sovereignty issues, and ensuring interoperability. To help overcome these challenges, provide clear guidance to healthcare data managers, infrastructure her architects, and research leaders on how the cloud fits into Canadian healthcare regulations. is important. This will give you a hands-on understanding of what it takes to enhance your journey to the cloud and facilitate a smooth transition to the cloud.

iSecurity and MD+A Health are actively helping Canadian healthcare and medical research institutions understand the risks and explore avenues for cloud adoption. Through extensive research and analysis, iSecurity and MD+A Health have identified Google Cloud as the platform of choice for healthcare. Their hard work resulted in a comprehensive document detailing their findings through a Threat Risk Assessment (TRA) and Privacy Impact Report (PIA).

Why perform a threat risk assessment?

Threat risk assessment is the process of identifying and evaluating threats to an organization and determining the likelihood and impact of those threats. The goal of a threat risk assessment is to identify the most serious threats and develop mitigation strategies to reduce the likelihood and impact of those threats.

A threat risk assessment typically includes the following steps:

Identify threats: The first step is to identify all potential threats to your organization. This can be done by brainstorming, interviewing experts, or reviewing historical data.

Assess threats: Once threats are identified, they should be evaluated in terms of likelihood and impact. The likelihood of a threat is the probability that it will occur, whereas the impact of a threat is the severity of the consequences if it does occur.

Prioritize threats: Threats should be prioritized based on their likelihood and impact. The most serious threats should be addressed first.

Develop a mitigation strategy: Once you have prioritized your threats, you should develop a mitigation strategy to reduce the likelihood and impact of those threats. Mitigation strategies include implementing security controls, training employees, and developing contingency plans.

Implement a mitigation strategy: To ensure that your mitigation strategy is effective, you should implement and test your mitigation strategy.

Monitoring and review: Threat risk assessments should be monitored and reviewed on a regular basis to ensure they are effective.

Why do a Privacy Impact Assessment?

A privacy impact assessment (PIA) is a process used by organizations to identify and assess the privacy risks associated with new or modified information technology (IT) systems or projects. PIA’s goal is to help organizations protect the privacy of individuals whose personal information is collected, used, or disclosed by an IT system or project.

A PIA typically includes the following steps:

Identify the purpose of the IT system or project and the types of personal information collected, used, or disclosed.

Identify privacy risks associated with your IT system or project.

Evaluate risk likelihood and severity.

Develop and implement controls to mitigate risk.

Monitor control effectiveness.

PIAs are important tools that help organizations comply with privacy laws and regulations. It also helps organizations build trust with patients, employees, and the research community by demonstrating a commitment to privacy.

Benefits of doing a PIA:

Helps organizations identify and assess privacy risks

Helping organizations develop and implement controls to mitigate privacy risks

Helping organizations comply with privacy laws and regulations

We help organizations build trust with their customers and employees

Why choose Google Cloud

Google Cloud is committed to providing Canadian healthcare institutions with an environment that scales both clinical and research environments. Google Cloud has invested significant resources in building a cloud environment based on best practices learned from Google’s experience running some of the world’s largest platforms.

Some highlights are:

Built-in security features that protect data and applications from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, alteration or destruction.

A comprehensive security management platform that helps you assess, prioritize, and address security risks across your organization.

A team of security professionals who can help you design, implement, and manage your security solution.

A wide range of security training and resources to help you learn and stay current on the latest security threats and best practices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/public-sector/canadian-healthcare-and-google-cloud-safe-place-continue-your-modernisation-journey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos