Circuit to launch sustainable electric shuttle service in DC’s Mobility Innovation District





WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A leading circuit for sustainable transportation has launched an electric shuttle service in the Mobility Innovation District (MID) in southwestern Washington, DC. You will be able to request rides on demand through the Circuit app.

The Mobility Innovation District (MID) is an innovative project funded by the District’s Deputy Mayor’s Office for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and the Federal American Rescue Programs Act (ARPA). MID, supported by the Southwest Business Improvement District (SWBID), aims to create a leading global innovation hub for mobility, where innovative policies, programs and technologies will improve transportation while benefiting residents. It shows how the means can be strengthened.

The circuit’s electric shuttle service provides many benefits to the local community. It creates local jobs, provides low-cost transportation, and serves as a first/last mile solution to existing transportation hubs. The on-demand service is 100% electric, avoids greenhouse gas emissions and reduces vehicle miles traveled (VMT). By offering shared rides, Circuit allows people to ride together in the same direction, further optimizing efficiency and minimizing environmental impact. At less than $3 per passenger, it makes him one of the cheapest ways to get around the area.

The circuit provides fixed-route service to employees and visitors of the DC Central Kitchen (DCCK) headquarters, in addition to servicing parts of the DC Southwest and Southeast DC quadrants. Circuit also offers discounted rides to low-income DC residents through its RideWell program, enhancing accessibility and connectivity for all.

“This is a truly exciting program and shows how multiple public and private organizations can work together for the greater good of their communities. is committed to providing residents and visitors with affordable services: a convenient and environmentally friendly means of transportation,” said Alexander Esposito, CEO of the circuit. “We believe that by easing congestion and promoting sustainable mobility, we can build greener and more accessible communities for everyone.”

“MID is a place of purposeful innovation here in the capital,” said Steve Moore, Executive Director of SWBID. “We are excited to partner with the circuit to offer a new mode of transportation that will help neighbors and visitors get to their destination while prioritizing safety, sustainability and equity.”

Rides can be downloaded on iOS and Android platforms or requested through the Ride Circuit app, which can be downloaded by phone. Users can easily book rides, track rides in real time, and enjoy the convenience of an on-demand, low-cost transportation solution. Vehicles will also be available to third-party advertisers looking to influence the community.

The service operates on the following days/hours:

Monday – Thursday, 7am – 7pm Friday, 7am – 10pm Saturday, 10am – 10pm Sunday, 10am – 5pm

For service details, visit ridecircuit.com/washington-dc.

For more information on Circuit and its services, please visit ridecircuit.com.

About Circuit: Circuit is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions, offering electric and technology-based shuttle services. Sustainability and community commitments are evident in efforts to reduce congestion, providing convenient transportation options that improve mobility while minimizing environmental impact. Circuit’s services create local jobs and connect communities while contributing to a greener, more accessible future.

About Mobility Innovation District (MID): MID positions safe mobility options as the answer to city-wide challenges, and sows the seeds for future mobility solutions that improve quality of life and access for all. This public-private partnership will use field testing and mobilize global technology partners to drive local-first solutions and serve as a template for fixing shortcomings in cities around the world.

