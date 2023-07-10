500 units sold in first 24 hours, HHOLOVE O Sitter innovation





HONG KONG, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — U.S. pet ownership has increased from 56% to 68% over the past 30 years, a compound annual growth rate, according to 2022 Pet Products Association of America data. is also rising. On the other hand, with the development of science and technology, the number of smart products for pets is increasing, and pets are starting to use their own “home appliances”. More and more brands are getting into this business, including pet tech startup HHOLOVE.

In June 2023, O Sitter, the world’s first smart companion robot for cats, launched on Kickstarter, setting a new record in the smart pet product category. It took him less than 18 minutes to reach his crowdfunding goal, surpassing his 500 backers and less than 24 hours to raise nearly $50,000. technology is off to a good start.

“Most of our team members have cats and are a group of people who really love this industry. We are a group of people who are working together, and our digital understanding and technological prowess can make feeding and caring for cats easier and safer.” Cheng Han, Founder of HHOLOVE “We spend about one-third of our lives sleeping, spend more than one-third working, and young people working even longer hours. As a result, many people are concerned about the health, safety and well-being of their beloved furry babies.” As a result, the HHOLOVE team first proposed the concept of a “Smart Companion Robot for Cats,” The program was launched and “O Sitter” was born.

What makes HHOLOVE O Sitter different from other products?

Horav O Sitter

“How to feed and care for cats with better ‘visibility’ is the most important part to break through in the development of O Sitter. “Currently, there is no product on the market that truly has ‘all-round visibility and intelligent feeding’ functions,” Chen Han said. The HHOLOVE R&D team first started product development from the direction of cat AI recognition and tracking.

Pet recognition and tracking has always been an important topic in the field of AI visual recognition. To improve O Sitter’s recognition, based on existing cat recognition algorithms, HHOLOVE was tested with different cat breeds and scenes, analyzed utilizing 400,000 real cat images, and tens of thousands more. of cat activity video data were spent. Six months of continuous training, testing, validation, and hundreds of iterations of the algorithm finally resulted in a breakthrough in quickly and accurately recognizing cats in different postures and complex environments. Now, O Sitter can intelligently capture every wonderful cat moment.

From the beginning, HHOLOVE wanted to create a product that really looked good and was safer to feed than part of a food bowl.

Over the next two months, they began with specialties such as ID modeling design, structural design, device selection, and algorithm identification. After considering more than 30 different lenses, we finally chose the best image sensor that guarantees high-definition images, larger vertical angles, less image distortion, and allows you to actually see the food in the food bowl. bottom. During this time, we changed the ID modeling many times to validate the versatility of the lens, and finally reopened the mold to achieve the most ideal result, making sure the product is what we expected. Did. design.

Meanwhile, the HHOLOVE team collected more than 10,000 photos of food bowls in different scenes, integrating with co-created data of 1,000 cat-owning families, and applied 6 months of machine learning training and 3 months of After model optimization, we achieved an accuracy of 96.9%. We have completed the improvement of the recognition rate and the construction of the food bowl residual detection system, and the data is continuously updated.

HHOLOVE always values ​​co-creation with users in product concepts. We have added remote laser teasing function based on your suggestions, similar to motor selection and APP interface design, to improve remote companion experience.

Additionally, if your cat has to keep its head down for too long when eating, it can pose a potential risk to your cat’s cervical health. HHOLOVE has specially developed a height-enhancing bracket that can be adjusted to fit your cat’s body!

O-sitter is a design filled with many ideas, such as a package that can be used repeatedly as a cat house, two fall prevention metal fittings that prevent the o-sitter from falling over, and a feeding package that can be used according to the scene. and cats. HHOLOVE hopes to make O Sitter’s companion even closer through further efforts.

About HHOLOVE

HHOLOVE is a smart pet brand owned by HHO Inc. HHO Inc. is an innovative technology start-up dedicated to digitizing the supply chain and helping quality manufacturers build strong brands in their cross-border e-commerce business.

Through various AI sensing systems and computing capabilities, HHOLOVE is dedicated to using digital technology to make pet feeding and care easier and smarter, meeting the physical, safety and social needs of pets. increase. Connecting pets, people, and the world.

O Sitter is HHOLOVE’s world’s first smart companion robot for cats. With AI smart life recordings, an interactive companion, and reliable visible feeding, it’s the perfect way to give your furry friend the pampering he deserves. With O Sitter, you can enjoy a safe cat care life.

