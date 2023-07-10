Community Warriors, Episode 13: TechTown – Today@Wayne





Warriors in the Community features short, insightful interviews with key figures at Wayne State University about the many ways the university and its programs positively impact metropolitan area and life in Detroit. It’s a radio corner.

In Episode 13, Ned Staebler, Vice President of Economic Development and President and CEO of TechTown Detroit, explains how TechTown has contributed to Detroit’s economic growth and fostering successful small businesses, especially in a traditionally underrepresented group. about the growing impact of TechTown is a non-profit business services organization that provides programs, education, and resources for early-to-growth-stage small businesses and technology entrepreneurs, making it Detroit’s center of entrepreneurship. TechTown owns and operates a 135,000 square foot building in its new center in Detroit that supports coworking, offices, conferences and events.

transcript

Introduction: This is “Community Warriors” from Wayne State University. Learn how Wayne State University is making a positive impact in our community. Here comes Darrell Dorsey.

Darrell Dorsey: I’m speaking today with Wayne State Vice President of Economic Development, Ned Stabler. He is here today to talk about Detroit, the Detroit business his accelerator and incubator, Techtown, founded in partnership with WSU. Tell us a little bit about TechTown’s mission and the role you play.

Ned Staebler: Well, at TechTown, where I am President and CEO, our mission is to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty and create wealth for our equitable communities. Through our entrepreneurial spirit, we help Detroiters realize their dreams of starting a successful business while creating jobs in their neighborhoods.

Ned Staebler, Vice President of Economic Development and TechTown Detroit President and CEO, said:

Darrell Dorsey: Name one or two of the most notable programs you’re running right now and how they’re impacting Detroit businesses.

Ned Staebler: Received a $14 million federal grant to establish the Maine Mobility Accelerator Innovation Network. We help launch and scale hundreds of mobility technology companies, but we also do other types of businesses.

For example, Retail Bootcamp is our flagship program for neighborhood-based retail startups. We’ve helped hundreds of entrepreneurs understand the core details of opening their business, but most importantly, staying open.

Darrell Dawsey: Can you give us some numbers that show how successful TechTown Detroit is?

Ned Staebler: Just last year we worked with about 750 entrepreneurs who launched over 20 new businesses. These entrepreneurs raised more than his $35 million. 66% are black business owners, 85% are people of color, 14% are immigrants, and 64% of entrepreneurs use her pronoun.

Darrell Dawsey: Can you share an anecdote that highlights the importance of TechTown’s efforts?

Ned Stabler: One of my favorite entrepreneurs is a woman named Kathryn Coleman. She has a business in Motor City called Bounce and just won a hatch this year. She won her $100,000 at Detroit’s only balloon and party rental store opening later this summer.

Darrell Dorsey: Ned, thank you so much for speaking with us.

Ned Stabler: Thank you for having me and for all you do for Detroit.

Side note: This was a “community warrior”. For more Wayne State News, go online at today.wayne.edu/wwj. Also, join us here next Monday to add more warriors to our community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.wayne.edu/news/2023/07/10/warriors-in-the-community-episode-13-techtown-53725 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos