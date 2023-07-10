Board games boost math skills in toddlers — ScienceDaily





A comprehensive review of research published on the subject over the past 23 years found that number-based board games such as Monopoly, Othello, and Chutes and Ladders improve mathematics skills in young children.

Board games are already known to promote learning and development, including reading and literacy.

The new research, published in the peer-reviewed journal Early Years, helps children aged 3 to 9 improve their ability to recognize whether a number-based board game is in the form of counting, addition or numbers. I discovered. Higher or lower than others.

Researchers say children benefit from interventions, or programs where they play board games several times a week under the supervision of a teacher or trained adult.

“Board games enhance mathematics in young children,” says lead author Dr. Jaime Valladares of the University of Pontificia Catolica de Chile in Santiago, Chile.

“The use of board games can be thought of as a strategy with potential impact on basic and complex math skills.

“Board games can be easily adapted to incorporate learning objectives related to mathematical skills and other disciplines.”

Games where players take turns moving pieces around the board are different from games that involve specific skill and gambling.

Board games have fixed rules, restricting player activity and generally determining the overall play situation by their movements on the board.

However, board games are rarely used in kindergartens. This study aimed to gather available evidence on their effects on children.

Researchers set out to investigate the magnitude of the effects of physical board games in facilitating learning in young children.

They based their findings on a review of 19 studies published since 2000 involving children ages 3 to 9. All but one study focused on the relationship between board games and mathematical skills.

All children in the study received a special board game session lasting 20 minutes, on average, twice a week for a month and a half. Some of the adults who led these sessions also included teachers, therapists, or parents.

In some of the 19 studies, children were grouped into either number board games or board games that did not focus on arithmetic skills. In another example, all children participated in a numbers board game, but were assigned different types, such as dominoes.

All children were assessed on their math performance before and after intervention sessions designed to promote skills such as counting aloud.

The authors rated success according to four categories, including basic number skills, such as the ability to name numbers, and basic number comprehension, such as “9 is greater than 3.”

Other categories were children’s ability to add and subtract correctly, their understanding of numbers, and their interest in mathematics.

In some cases, parents attended training sessions to learn math that could be used in the game.

Results showed that for more than half (52%) of the tasks analyzed, the children’s math skills improved significantly after the session.

In nearly one-third (32%) of cases, children in the intervention group did better than those who did not participate in the board game intervention.

The results also support from previous analytical studies that board games in the areas of language and literacy are implemented, but scientific evaluations (i.e., control and intervention groups) to assess their impact on children. comparisons, or before-and-after comparisons) were not included.

Therefore, the design and implementation of board games, as well as scientific procedures for evaluating their effectiveness, are “an urgent task to develop in the next few years,” argues Dr. Valladares, formerly at UCL.

And this is the next project they’re considering right now.

“Future studies should be designed to investigate the impact of these games on other cognitive and developmental skills,” said Dr.

“Given the complexity of games and the need to design more and better games for educational purposes, it should open up an interesting space for the development of board game interventions and assessments in the coming years.”

