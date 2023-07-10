Eleven Labs Debuts Voice Content Solution on Google Cloud





Imagine a future where you can listen to all the content in the world at the click of a button, in any language and voice, with high quality intonation and pacing.

Celebrities, the world’s leading voice AI research organization, does just that. Our mission is to make audio content universally accessible in any language and voice. Our platform provides text-to-speech tools that can generate human-sounding, highly customizable voices. Our services include the ability to clone your own voice, choose from a variety of pre-programmed synthetic voices, or design your own completely unique synthetic voice. They can be used for everything from narrating longer content such as books and news to giving voices to characters in video games.

A good example of this in action is AI Radio. AI Radio is an autonomous streaming radio station created using our Prime Voice AI technology that combines the power of Super Hi-Fi MagicStitch with a virtual DJ that can announce breaking news and weather along with music introductions. Thing. Production Services and ChatGPT.

In late February, we introduced “Voice Design,” which allows you to create unique artificial voices by adjusting gender, age, accent, etc. Future features will allow creators to compose large texts, insert long pauses, regenerate parts of audio to their liking, edit intonation, and assign parts to different speakers. You will be able to

Our solution leverages proprietary deep learning models built to realistically render the way people speak, with results adjusted based on the context of the document and taking into account implicit sentiment.

Words that resonate with audiences around the world

Eleven Labs was established in early 2022. I met co-founder Piotr Dubkowski in high school in Poland and we grew up there.

In Poland, one-man narration is frequently used in films. Even in scenes with many actors, the audience hears only his one voice, uttering all the lines, without emotion or intonation. As you can imagine, it was a pretty awful experience.

After college, Pyotr got a job at Google and I worked for companies like BlackRock and Palantir. Our continued friendship, shared experience with poor quality dubbing, and shared interest in new technology led to the idea of ​​Eleven Labs.

We decided to explore ways to better analyze and convey the human voice for applications far beyond film narration. We saw great opportunities in working with a wide range of content developers to generate spoken audio from text and automate translation into multiple languages.

After a year of intensive development and testing, we released our beta product in January 2022. From YouTube video creators to podcasters to book publishers, we’re already seeing incredible adoption. For example, independent authors and small publishers can now convert their printed books into audiobooks at a fraction of the cost and in a very short period of time.

Extending Speech Technology with Google Cloud

We tried all the major cloud services, but Google Cloud impressed us the most. By the first quarter of this year, we had hundreds of thousands of users on our platform, and even if we needed to do a hundred or a million times more than what we do today, we could rely on our infrastructure to seamlessly I am confident that it can be extended to .

We’ve found that some other cloud providers haven’t scaled as well. There were more hoops we had to jump over. With Google Cloud, it was easy. And that’s what you need when you’re growing fast.

The cost is also excellent. I signed up for the Google for Startups cloud program and received $100,000 in Google Cloud credits this year, and another $100,000 next year. This support is invaluable for startups like ours that need to experiment but can be tight on funding. The program helped us deploy our models and start serving customers before we started making money.

We use many cloud GPUs to ensure high performance of our models. BigQuery is our enterprise data warehouse that enables you to analyze information holistically. Looker helps you visualize business intelligence. We also use Google Analytics for website traffic.

All of these tools are well integrated so you can customize metrics for key metrics such as the number of text characters each customer has used from their subscription quota and the number of cloned voices they have saved. We can analyze behavior at a macro level to understand how people use our products and which voices and voice characteristics are most popular.

We use Firebase Authentication to support users who register for our service. It was a super easy identity solution to connect applications for secure and streamlined user sign-in and onboarding.

We are also big fans of using Google Workspace for all of its organizational and productivity benefits. The ecosystem is great and easy for team members to use.

The future of Eleven Lab

As we look to the future, we are interested in exploring new use cases such as blind and visually impaired people. Recently, I was interviewed on Jonathan Morsen’s podcast, “Living Blindly.” There, parents who are blind and wish to read bedtime stories to their children in their own voices discussed the possibility of instantly transforming all written content into accessible content. rice field.

As AI technology evolves, we believe it’s important to balance innovation with the right safeguards. We’ve taken safety measures from the beginning and have rolled out additional safety features since launch, with more to come.

We also believe it is important to educate the public on how to use technology safely so that people have a better understanding of what is right and what is not. Of course, it adapts well as new standards and regulations emerge, such as the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act. One thing they suggest is to tag all AI-generated content as such. We strongly agree that it should be, and we are building tools that allow this.

We are grateful to have an amazing team of employees, investors, partners and advisors working with us. We are excited to partner with Google Cloud as we expand globally.

Note that we already currently support content generation in English, Spanish, French, German, Polish, Italian and Hindi. In the near future, our model will be extended to 10 more languages, ready to cover all the languages ​​in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/startups/elevenlabs-debuts-a-generative-ai-solution-on-google-cloud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos