



Across America, small and medium-sized retail is undergoing a quiet but explosive evolution. In the traditional retail era prior to the 1990s, small businesses clearly competed with large retailers in brick-and-mortar stores, but higher prices meant that small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) maximized value to consumers. could not be transformed. His 90s and his 2000s Big Box effect that followed saw large retailers dominating the market with lower prices, but a smaller selection for consumers. And in the 2010s, digital technology lit the retail industry like a bat signal to small businesses. E-commerce tools promised to bring small retailers to economies of scale, enabling businesses of all sizes to adopt omnichannel selling practices and reach consumers around the world. . With the plethora of new technology tools on offer, the ensuing growth rate of small retailers in the 2010s was one of the largest of any sector of the U.S. economy, marking the beginning of the small business renaissance. Small and medium-sized retailers are now able to compete with large incumbents and offer consumers a wider variety of goods and services at lower prices than ever before.

This surprising new discovery comes from a new study commissioned by the CCIA Research Center and conducted by NERA Economic Consulting on the impact of e-commerce technology on small retail businesses. The study analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to measure both the growth of small retail businesses and the increased adoption of digital and e-commerce technologies in the 2010s, suggesting that the two phenomena alone are related. Instead, it turns out that small businesses benefit more from the adoption of new technologies. Technology tools and omnichannel practices outperform large retailers.

The findings dispel the misconception that the rise of omnichannel and e-commerce is primarily benefiting large retailers and weighing on small businesses. In fact, the e-commerce effect has helped small and medium-sized businesses in the big box era by reducing barriers to entry, providing SMEs with cost-effective tools to reach consumers around the world and compete with incumbent giants. Evidence shows that it has reversed the decline of corporate retailers. According to the study, retail was one of only five sectors in the 2010s where mid-market companies enjoyed a disproportionately large growth boost. In addition, retail start-ups were more likely to survive in his 2010s, and the successful entry of new companies remained strong. All of this can be attributed to the emergence and adoption of digital technology and e-commerce tools in retail.

While omnichannel successes have been elusive for small businesses across the United States, the e-commerce effect in retail remains an unsung hero for small businesses. However, with ever-expanding access to global consumers seeking low-cost, diverse product offerings, small and medium-sized retailers are embracing economic growth through the introduction of new productivity-enhancing technologies that level the playing field for all retail operations. will continue to grow.

