Google Pixel 8 leak allegedly reveals specs and price





Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the coming months, but the company has yet to announce anything officially. However, a ton of leaks over the past few weeks have revealed quite a bit about them, including details about the Tensor G3 chip, Pixel 8 camera hardware, and software features like Video Unblur.

Now, tipster Yogesh Brar seems to have revealed the possible pricing of the Pixel 8 base model, acknowledging many of the leaked specs and rumored launch dates. Brar tweeted that the Pixel 8 could be announced in “early October,” which is surprising considering the Pixel 7 was announced on October 6, 2022. It’s not what you should do. But what is disappointing is the news that this device could be announced. Prices range from $649 to $699, making it $50 to $100 more expensive than the $599 Pixel 7.

As for specs, Brar seems to confirm the existing rumors. According to him, the Pixel 8 will feature a 6.17-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, powered by the much-talked-about Tensor G3 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. Equipped with a 50MP Isocell GN2 sensor as his primary camera, the unknown manufacturer is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and is said to have his 11MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats. .

Other hardware components reportedly include an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,485mAh battery that supports 24W wired and 12W wireless charging. Finally, the Pixel 8 will run Android 14 out of the box. Overall, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be interesting devices, but it remains to be seen if they can improve on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which were both very well received by media and consumers alike.

