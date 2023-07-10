Mr. Porter becomes president of ASABE





From an early age, Dana Porter (PE) lived and worked on her family’s farm in the Texas Panhandle, knowing how agricultural production impacted the world around her.

Dana Porter (PE) will begin her role as President of the American Association of Agrobiological Engineers in 2023-2024. (Texas A&M Agrilife, Photo Credit: Sam Kraft)

She then found her own way to make a personal impact on agriculture and the world as an agricultural engineering student at Texas A&M University.

Porter is currently an agricultural engineer for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Services, which specializes in water management in Lubbock. In addition, she is also Professor and Associate Dean of the Department of Bioagricultural Engineering at Texas A&M University of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and is the leader of her AgriLife Extension program in the department.

Porter assumes leadership role

Porter will soon begin his term as President of the American Society for Agricultural Biotechnology (ASABE) for the 2023-2024 term. She will be elected in early 2022, and her three-year term rotation will begin, with her serving as president-elect, president, and former president for one year each.

ASABE is an international scientific education institution dedicated to engineering advances applied to agriculture, food and biological systems.

A member of the Texas A&M AgriLife High Plains Water Management Team, Porter is involved in agricultural water management and irrigation with a focus on technology and management for production in areas where water quantity and quality are limited. It is known for its integrated applied research and extension programs.

Agricultural engineers have an incredible impact on the daily lives of millions of people every day, she said. We address the holistic challenge of water, food, fiber and energy security. Processing, packaging and storage of agricultural products. environmental quality. and agricultural safety and health.

ASABE is in a position to do bigger things

Porter said his goal as president is to shine a spotlight on how agricultural engineers provide critical expertise in a rapidly evolving field. Agricultural engineers lead cutting-edge innovations in areas such as automated agriculture, precision agriculture, and sustainable production.

She said part of her mission is to help students and graduates reach key positions along their professional paths as agriculture continues to evolve.

Agriculture is continuously changing the way we deliver products that matter to all of us, and agricultural engineers are at the forefront of those innovations, she said.

Porter joined ASABE’s Texas A&M Student Chapter as an undergraduate. She said professors strongly encouraged students to join and actively participate in professional organizations.

Membership as a student gave Porter the opportunity to build a broad professional network that opened doors to his career. She also drew inspiration from other agricultural engineers working on advanced technologies.

Throughout his career, ASABE has provided a community of colleagues, a forum for valuable feedback on research, support for professional development, and the opportunity to give back to the profession in an impactful way.

Porter encourages students to join professional organizations for all the benefits and opportunities that can advance their careers and engineer’s impact in the field.

Being part of ASABE has opened her eyes to what others in the field are doing outside the department, she said. It’s about building networks, but it’s more than that. It’s truly an international network of professionals, opening up employment opportunities, pathways to graduate school, industry and consulting, and ways to find mentors and connect with your peers. Of course, you can also get ideas by working on a project together.

Learn more about Porter

Porter is the author or co-author of over 60 peer-reviewed journal publications, has presented at numerous conferences, and has developed a variety of other publications, workshops, and products.

Porter holds BS and MS degrees in Agricultural Engineering from Texas A&M and a Ph.D. in Agricultural and Biotechnology from Mississippi State University.

After being enrolled for 31 years, he became an ASABE Fellow in 2017. Other accolades include the Professional Engineering Institute Engineer of the Year award and several educational aid association blue ribbon awards.

Porter has served on the Association’s Board of Trustees and the ASABE Foundation Board of Trustees, and has chaired numerous ASABE committees, including the Licensing and Professional Ethics Committee.

In addition, Porter assisted in reviewing and revising standards and accompanying reference handbooks and practice tests for the Agricultural and Biotechnology Professional Technician Examination.

We all want to make the world a better place and want to do things that we feel are of greater value and significance beyond ourselves, she said. To me it is very clear that agricultural engineering has such an impact.

