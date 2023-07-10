Innovation and development are always in mind at Delivery Hero’s global tech hub – Delivery Hero





As one of the world’s leading regional delivery companies, Delivery Hero continues to put innovation at the forefront of their daily operations with the goal of improving the quality of their regional service. From building local tech talent to improving the end-to-end ordering process, keep reading for important updates from the company’s global tech hub this past quarter.

Foodpanda levels up local tech talent

The first round of trainees completed the first PowerUp for foodpandas. The Singapore Technician Training Program aims to inspire, educate and grow the local tech talent pool. During her six action-packed months, participants had the tools to begin their technology journey, learning the basics of computer programming via Golang for backend engineers and JavaScript and React for frontend engineers. . They then had the opportunity to apply what they learned to on-the-job training within the foodpanda team.

Globo enters the fashion world

Glovo continued to innovate and expand its services by venturing into the world of fashion. Glovo Fashion is currently available in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​offering users products from over 40 leading reference brands in the clothing industry.

We want to be the perfect ally for fashion brands to reach their users in an agile, comfortable and easy way. Glovo Fashion allows users to buy all their favorite items in one click and receive them in an average of 30 minutes.

Borja Olazabal, Director of Quick Commerce, Glovo

Test the waters of ChatGPT

Yemeksepeti extends food and product descriptions through ChatGPT to enable innovative new solutions in the technology space. This fast and innovative breakthrough makes the ordering process even easier and Yemeksepeti has added detailed descriptions to her over 17,000 products.

In MENA, talabat leverages ChatGPT to launch the region’s first AI grocery shopping assistant. talabat AI was launched for professional users in the enterprise, using generative AI to enable customers to search for recipes through the enterprise’s grocery delivery service, talabat Mart, and identify corresponding available ingredients at the same time. increase. This step is part of Talabats’ vision to find ways to use technology to simplify everyday life, improve customer experience and innovative solutions.

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The company started as a food delivery service in his 2011 and now he operates his own delivery platforms on four continents. In addition, Deliver Hero is a pioneer of the next generation of e-commerce, quick commerce, which aims to deliver groceries and household items to customers within an hour, often 20-30 minutes. increase. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is now part of the MDAX stock index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com.

