Google Pixel Watch cuts price to lowest ever





The Google Pixel Watch is a sleek wearable for Android users, combining great design with Fitbit’s health and exercise tracking, extensive app availability with WearOS 3.5, and a range of customizable watch faces, now available on Amazon in the UK. We have achieved the lowest price.

Online storefronts are already showing up for Amazon’s amazing two days of Prime Day starting tomorrow. Among them is the Pixel Watch, which is available for $269, a ¥110 discount off the normal suggested retail price of ¥379. That’s a 29% savings for him, and the price of the Google wearable has dropped to its lowest since its launch last year.

Specifically, in a limited-time sale, you’ll get an Obsidian Black finish with LTE connectivity. This will allow you to connect your Pixel Watch to your phone’s contract and use it to make calls, send texts, and more without your phone nearby for even more functionality. What features does the Pixel Watch have?

You can save even more and get a Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch for just $249, but an extra $20 for LTE connectivity will make it worth it for many.

Cheapest Pixel Watch

Get the Google Pixel Watch for just $2.69 off the suggested retail price.

Next-day delivery is available for Prime members, so if you’re fasting, you’ll need to have it on your wrist by tomorrow. There’s also no word on how long the deal will last, so if tempted, you’d better hurry.

In our full Pixel Watch review, we were impressed with the design and construction of the wearable, which offers a slim and lightweight structure with a bright AMOLED display. I also liked the software experience provided. Even clean and pure compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it features dedicated Fitbit fitness and health tracking, including a built-in ECG for heart rate monitoring.

The only disappointment was the battery life, which lasted more than a day with features like the always-on display activated. Still, the price is lower than it was when we reviewed this watch in 2022, so some might ignore the battery life drawback.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Google Pixel Watch is only available for Android, iOS is not officially supported. This might be frustrating for some iPhone owners, but if you have an Apple Watch, you’ll enjoy it, right?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trustedreviews.com/deals/google-pixel-watch-cheapest-price-yet-4346486 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos