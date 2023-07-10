How electrification can help advance TMS therapy





Dave Walsha, sales manager at DC motor supplier EMS, explores transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and its underlying technology.

According to World Health Organization statistics, about 1 billion people currently suffer from mental disorders. Many people are prescribed drugs or receive counseling to treat their symptoms, but not all relieve their symptoms. In such cases, alternative treatments such as TMS are increasingly being investigated.

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, rates of common mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety increased by more than 25%. In the UK, the presence of moderate to severe depressive symptoms in adults has increased from 10% before the pandemic to 19% by June 2020.

Common treatments for mental health conditions include medications, as well as therapy and counseling services. However, not all patients get the relief they seek from conventional treatments, so newer ways are being researched to help people with mental health conditions get the care they need.

One example of such therapy is TMS. During treatment, the patient is seated in a chair with a treatment coil applied to the head. A TMS machine runs an electric current through a magnetic coil to produce a magnetic field as strong as an MRI scanner, typically around 2 Tesla. This magnetic field is used to stimulate or inhibit neurons in the cerebral cortex, the outer layer of the brain.

The exact location and frequency used for treatment depends on the condition being treated. When used for depression, coils are placed in areas of the brain responsible for controlling emotions. In patients diagnosed with depression, these areas are often deactivated by stimulating neurons, reactivating this part of the brain and reducing the negative symptoms experienced by the patient.

Repeated TMS treatments can affect brain function, resulting in long-lasting positive effects after treatment ends. In fact, several studies in depressed patients have reported that the clinical benefits of TMS persisted months after the course was completed.

ensure accurate treatment

Critical to the success of TMS therapy is the accuracy of coil positioning. The TMS treatment course usually consists of his daily sessions over 4-6 weeks. Repetition is key to achieving the best possible patient outcome, and to do this, the machine must be able to position itself accurately every time.

Achieving such precise positioning manually is difficult. As a result, a robotic arm was developed that precisely positions the coil based on previous scans and measurements of the patient’s head. An optical monitoring system will allow her to detect head movements made during treatment and compensate her TMS machine accordingly.

motor drive

The motors used within these robotic arms must meet stringent requirements. The motor closest to the coil should have high electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) immunity. This is due to the strength of the emitted magnetic field and to minimize interference caused by the equipment.

A high starting torque is desirable for the machine to quickly adapt to sudden head movements. Because TMS treatments are repetitive, the machines can run for long periods of time each day. As a result, the motor must be able to operate reliably without overheating or loss of accuracy.

To achieve this, it is necessary to choose a backlash-reduced gearhead with an encoder that ensures accurate positioning. A range of small brushless DC motors can provide the high levels of torque needed to quickly adjust the arm while still being compact enough for the machine to fit comfortably in the treatment room and be moved around the patient.

Finding a micromotor that can meet such requirements while complying with medical regulations can be a challenge. Supplied in the UK and Ireland by EMS, FAULHABER motors have already been tried and successfully installed in various medical applications, including TMS machines.

Electrification is integral to many medical technologies, and TMS is no exception. Robotics make it possible to repeat treatments with a high level of precision. There is no doubt that motors will continue to play a powerful and important role as the medical field continues to advance and other treatments are explored.

