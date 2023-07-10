California bill obliges Facebook and Google to pay news costs, delays until 2024





A California bill that would require tech companies to pay news outlets for posting and using news content has been delayed until 2024.

Congressional Bill 886, also known as the California Protect Journalism Act, was introduced by Rep. Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). The bill would require tech companies such as Facebook and Google to pay journalism fees when news outlets sell ads alongside their news content.

The bill mandated that at least 70% of those funds be used to support journalists in California.

The bill passed Congress in early June with bipartisan support and was sent to the state Senate, but the Wicks office said Friday it was pushing back the bill’s timeline to 2024 and restarting the legislative process. Announced.

In a news release, Mr. Wicks said it was more important to get this policy right than to get it done quickly, so to ensure the strongest possible legislation, AB 886 was made into a two-year bill. agreed to do so.

My priority is to make sure this bill does exactly what it’s intended to do. That means supporting press freedom and the democracy it sustains, making sure publications get what they deserve, and keeping our nation’s biggest and richest tech companies alive. We are responsible for reusing content that is not ours. “

According to a news release, Sen. Tom Amberg will hold an information hearing in the fall to further explore the issues AB 886 is trying to address and consider similar bills in other countries to better shape California’s solution. said he planned to

The bill received strong support from the influential Western Media Union, representing the Los Angeles Times, the Southern California News Group, and other publications in Arizona and Texas.

But tech companies aren’t too enthusiastic about the bill.

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta has threatened to remove all news content from its California platforms if the bill is passed.

The Associated Press reported that the company made similar threats to the U.S. Congress in 2022 and this year when the Canadian government attempted similar steps to boost local journalism.

Lawmakers in Ottowa passed their own law, called the “Online News Act,” requiring news outlets to pay fees to share articles on social media platforms, prompting Canadians to use Facebook and Instagram. can no longer share news content.

Canadian law is modeled after Australian regulations in 2021. Meta also threatened to remove news content in Australia, but later relented.

Hill contributed to this report.

