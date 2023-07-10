You don’t need a VC to develop consumer technology products





Bootstrapping Advice from Nord Security Co-CEO/Co-Founder Tom Okman

Tom Okman is Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nord Security, a global leader in internet privacy and security solutions and the company behind NordVPN.

Over the past decade, getting significant funding from venture capital has been a measure of success for startups across the ecosystem. Then the startup can finally get out of fundraising mode, focus on growth, scale, and generate millions (billions?) of cash flow annually. But for many startups, venture funding isn’t always the best option, and no longer an option at all.

With the current decline in venture capital globally, bootstrapping has become an important and viable way to launch and grow a startup.

Moreover, the pendulum seems to have returned to an era of technological innovation (rather than business model innovation or regulatory arbitrage) in nascent areas such as cryptocurrency, climate change and generative AI. Venture capitalists may be reluctant to invest in a company without a growing customer base and a product they can already prove to be successful.

Founders of consumer technology start-ups can use the current market downturn as an opportunity to focus on generating revenue by building products that customers are willing to pay for.

We launched NordVPN from Lithuania in 2012. At the time, accessible venture capital was scarce that year, with the Baltic startup only raising a total of $54.4 million, but in 2021 he factored $2.4 billion into the company’s growth plans. I had a need.

Based on our decade of bootstrapping experience, here are three key principles bootstrapped founders should keep in mind to envision, launch, and scale successful consumer products. .

Double your focus and do it well

When the customer is king, it’s usually beneficial to develop product thinking. Product thinking is the skill of knowing what makes a product useful to people and what makes them love it. But what if you’re building a product for a market segment that doesn’t even exist?

The answer is that you can do one thing well (at least initially) by focusing on your core product instead of exploring multiple options. Attention to detail will eventually become a competitive advantage.

In the early 2000s, VPNs were mostly relevant to businesses and the public sector. Consumer VPN technology was still in its infancy and the average online user was unfamiliar with it. In short, there were a lot of blanks to fill.

In 2012, it was important to us to educate people about the importance of using a VPN and why they should pay for one. It was equally important to build a product that could be used on a daily basis by the average Internet user (addressing both feature and functionality). emotional needs, etc.).

At the time, there was a huge vacuum in the consumer VPN market, and the temptation to ship everything was tempting, especially since the industry was still mature at the time. But our capital was limited, so we had to focus on generating revenue—building products that users loved. By prioritizing control, convenience, and speed, our customer loyalty has built over time and maintained high retention rates in good times and bad.

