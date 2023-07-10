How to make your Google Ads brand campaigns more efficient





Looking to make your brand campaigns in Google Ads more efficient?

As a European fintech company, we have used Google Ads as a means of acquisition. Initially, Google’s brand found success with his campaign’s target impression share.

But in 2023, we challenged the status quo with a focus on profitability. Our hypothesis was to lower CPC without sacrificing traffic and conversions.

This article examines PPC campaign inefficiencies and recommends restructuring strategies. It aims to drive significant change to improve efficiency and reinvest the savings in new business acquisitions.

Challenge the status quo

Not all queries are created equal. Additionally, not all keywords have the same cost or performance.

Over the past few years, Google has expanded reach and reduced control.

Enabling broad match tends to find your competitors sooner and place generic keywords in your branded queries.

If you are doing the same to others, chances are they are doing the same to you. My assumption is that P-MAX will follow the same path.

This has an overall negative impact on brand campaigns.

Using Smart Bidding without CPC caps can help you get important brand traffic. Because we all know that Google can set a sensitive CPC for any query. The mere presence of participants in the auction increases the winner’s CPC, even if the competitor’s business is very unlikely to get any clicks. Setting target impression share in mixed match type campaigns can result in incredible CPC increases. This is because Phrase Match can serve relatively unrelated queries while meeting your goal of 100% impressions for all keywords. Identify “non-existent” problems

Search can predict performance when things are stable, but it doesn’t know what will happen after a change.

To bring this project to fruition, we had to combine two things: data and belief. Data is the easiest to find, faith is not.

People like to pretend their searches are scientific. Still, when you plug numbers into statistical models, most of the time you can’t take into account all the exogenous and endogenous factors that affect your account.

Nonetheless, we must not get stuck in the inertia of data dependencies. Sometimes you have to be bold.

Conducting analysis and proposing projects

Using click share for all typical KPIs (i.e. impressions, clicks, cost, conversions) and competitive metrics (impression share, top overall page, first position), our team Branded keywords were extracted on a weekly basis.

Create all necessary calculations and recalculations in Excel so that you can segment your data as needed.

CPC = cost / clicks

CTR = Clicks / Impressions

CVR = conversions / clicks

CPA = Cost / Conversions

The Impression Share metric is a little more complicated as it’s already an average and needs to be converted to a global calculation before it can be recalculated in the pivot table.

By convention, after the pivot table is created, the impression share metric is multiplied by impressions, and the calculation is divided by impressions.

We immediately recognized two categories of keywords.

Low CPC and low CPA (relatively high CPC for branded campaigns) High CPC and high CPA (close to general campaign CPC)

Both achieved 99% on all impression share metrics. We found that the second category’s performance CPA was closer to popular keywords than the first category.

This created the hope that the overall ROI could be better. However, we were unable to estimate the ROI increase. We gathered all the decision makers we needed to make our point.

Proposed solution: Split the campaign into two and provide related strategies.

We decided to split the two categories into two campaigns. This will allow him to optimize her CPC for the high-performing categories while converting his second category to a performance campaign using smart bidding for conversion goals.

I didn’t want to mess with all my historical data, so I kept the first category in the same campaign and created a new campaign for the second category.

We kept the first category of targeted impressions. However, we have reduced it to 95% and set a maximum CPC. In the second category, we created his tCPA strategy for a single campaign portfolio using 30-day average CPA for initial setup and maximum CPC.

Save Thousands of Dollars While Improving ROI

The results were immediate. Her CPC in the first category decreased by -73%. Except for 1-2 percentage points, we haven’t lost any competitive metrics (which have stayed above 95% since the change).

For some reason, even with the same target impression share strategy, Google was making us pay more than we should have. Improvements were also seen in the second category.

CPC decreased by -31%. However, click share decreased by about 7 percentage points. This was predictable, as the goal of this campaign was to drive conversions, not clicks at all costs.

Google must have stopped positioning for some users’ search queries. In the second category, bid strategy simulators are often used to measure incremental conversion costs.

Right now we’re set to a comfortable level, but Google estimates that an amazing tCPA could generate 2-3 more conversions. If we capture all traffic, our profits will quickly fall off a cliff.

Lower CPC and higher conversions in Google Ads

This has already made it possible to directly increase the budget for new business acquisition. Imagine spending 75% less on branded keywords in a week, month, or year.

Depending on the size of your business, the savings can be astronomical. We now need to prepare for a new world where brand inquiries are no longer a safe place.

We have to learn how to use smart bidding to our advantage, but we must always remain critical of what is happening across search.

As PPC marketers, we must stay true to what we do and improve our performance by any means necessary, regardless of company, client, platform, or so-called best practices.

