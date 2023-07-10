US must avoid Europe’s mistakes when it comes to AI and technology





Europe is gearing up to regulate artificial intelligence. The United States should avoid following that precedent.

As AI regulations are debated in Congress, there is a tendency among U.S. activists to frame Europe as having won the tech regulation race. Senator Amy Klobuchar argues that the European Union has taken the lead in tech regulation, while regulatory advocates such as Accountable Tech call the EU an inspiration.

But Europe is not “ahead of us”. A quick survey of the world’s top 20 tech companies reveals that none of them are from the EU. Europe’s tech economy is less a model than a cautionary tale of what happens when preemptive regulation takes precedence over fostering domestic best practices.

Consider the EU AI law. A bill just passed by the European Parliament imposes sweeping restrictions and costly compliance obligations on even the most harmless AI applications, potentially banning innovative services. Even groups such as Human Rights Watch have criticized the EU’s approach, warning that the AI ​​law will limit the positive use of AI to protect human rights.

Just as the EU’s GDPR set the de facto global standard for privacy law around the world, AI law could set an unfortunate model. And while Europe is winning the race to enact a restrictive model for AI regulation, it’s not a race the U.S. should join at the risk of missing out on AI’s positive impact and sending innovators and jobs abroad.

The average American is already beginning to recognize the benefits of AI technology in terms of accessibility, efficiency, and reducing human error. See how AI helped fight costly wildfires and boost financial inclusion. Analysts predict that generated AI will be a $1.3 trillion market by 2032, with the United States having a chance to lead. By the end of this decade, he expects 70% of businesses worldwide to use AI, boosting global GDP by 14%.

Our continued investment in innovation and the specific regulatory environment has enabled us to lead the world in critical technology industries such as quantum computing. These innovations don’t just mean increased profits, years of high-tech leadership have created a competitive advantage that protects the U.S. economy and strengthens national security.

AI is the next big frontier. In 2018, the U.S. National Defense Strategy clarified the need for the U.S. to “ensure that it is prepared for AI threats.” [the United States] You will be able to fight and win future wars. The National Security Council on Artificial Intelligence recently warned that the United States still has work to do to prepare for AI-powered national security threats.

Today, China and other countries are on our heels. If the U.S. wastes its leadership in the AI ​​industry by imitating upcoming European regulations or seeking a “pause” of AI development, it will jeopardize our security and the success of our technology economy. become.

U.S. policymakers need to take the lead, but that doesn’t mean competing with the EU to enact regulations that could stifle the burgeoning AI sector. U.S. lawmakers should not be ashamed of being “lagged” in regulation, as the U.S. regulatory environment produces world-leading technology services whose success will create great jobs for millions of Americans. You should be proud of what you have created. When it comes to AI, the US should establish its own innovation-friendly rules and develop AI leaders responsibly.

Adam Kovacevich is the founder and CEO of the Chamber for Progress, a center-left technology and industrial policy coalition that promotes the progressive future of technology.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to advancing transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

