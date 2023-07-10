Google Partners with Mayo Clinic on Medical AI: Report





Physicians have used AI like ChatGPT for tasks as varied as tedious paperwork, predicting health problems, and even improving bedside manners. What about the large-scale language model (LLM) that Google has been testing since April, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, called Med-PaLM 2. It hopes to bring AI into mainstream healthcare with a new medical-only chatbot.

According to Google’s website, Med-PaLM 2 is an LLM that can answer medical questions, organize information, and synthesize different modes of data such as images and health records. Google, the maker of the chatbot Bard, said it trained Med-PaLM 2 on medical issues. Not surprisingly, this is the first AI to generate answers that pass a United States Medical Licensure Examination (USMLE) format question. USMLE-style questions present a patient scenario listing symptoms, medical history, age, and other descriptors, and ask questions such as what complications are most likely. Med-PaLM 2 was able to provide long-form answers to these questions as well as select from multiple options.

ChatGPT’s successor, OpenAIs GPT-4, scored similarly to Med-PaLM 2 on medical exam questions, even though it had no specific training on the exam. However, neither technology is yet reliable enough for high-stakes use in medicine.

Greg Collard, senior research director who worked on Med-PaLM 2, told The Wall Street Journal that he feels that this kind of technology is not yet at the point where he wants to introduce it into family health care efforts. said.

Google is currently piloting Med-PaLM 2 at the research hospital Mayo Clinic, but has not announced when the chatbot will be available to the public. Hospitals are already using ChatGPT, and since its release, it’s been used for more than just simple medical questions. The doctor uses his AI more like an assistant than an encyclopedia, even asking the chatbot how to conduct difficult conversations, such as interventions for people struggling with addictions.

Communicating with patients using AI templates may seem like a poor substitute for human connection, but research published by Google in May showed that Med-PaLM for medical questions 2 answers were actually preferred over the actual doctor’s answer. Physicians compared AI-generated responses to human-written responses in nine domains, and preferred AI responses in eight out of nine.

Despite the potentially high quality of some AI responses, a 2018 study found that the majority of patients prioritize compassion in their care and would pay more for a more compassionate experience I know that. While AI is fundamentally incapable of providing compassion, using AI to create scripts to improve bedside manners seems to make doctor-patient conversations smoother or calmer.

Still, many warn that the rapid integration of AI into medicine without regulation could have disastrous consequences. AI often hallucinates and states false information as if it were factual, which can lead to wrong diagnoses and treatments if not carefully checked by humans. In addition, AI, if not properly trained, can reproduce and amplify prejudices already ingrained in the healthcare system. The World Health Organization released a statement in May urging people to be very cautious about introducing AI into medicine.

The rapid adoption of untested systems will lead to mistakes by healthcare workers, harm to patients, and undermine confidence in AI, resulting in the potential long-term benefits of such technology around the world. and access may be impaired (or delayed), writes the WHO.

There is also the question of how patient data is used when input into hospital AI. Neither Google nor Microsoft trained their algorithms on patient data, but in the future each hospital may train AI on patient data. Google has already started using patient data from the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota headquarters for certain projects.

Patient data is typically encrypted and the company doesn’t have access to it, according to Google, but the tech giant has had controversial past uses of medical data. In 2019, Google launched an effort called Project Nightingale to collect medical data without consent from millions of Americans in 21 states. The data included patient names and other identifying information, diagnoses, test results, and records. It was used internally by Google without the knowledge of doctors and patients to provide services to business partners under business collaboration agreements.

In its report on Med-PaLM, Google describes the ethical implementation of this technology, including rigorous quality assessments for use in a variety of clinical settings and guardrails to reduce over-reliance on medical assistant outcomes. requires careful consideration.

Google did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

