Responsible cleaning is as bad for health innovation as greenwashing is bad for sustainability. Here’s how to stop it.





Apple CEO Tim Cook believes the future is responsible innovation, but management scholars have been warning about a tendency to weed out responsibility for nearly a decade. Unfortunately, time has proven them right. Over the past few months, generative AI tools like ChatGPT have become the newest technology, raising liability concerns.

Just as greenwashing undermined sustainability efforts before standards and norms (such as the ISO 14001 environmental management standard) were established, so too is responsible innovation (RI) threatened by responsibilitywashing.

Just as greenwashing creates a misleading picture of a product’s or an organization’s environmental responsibility, responsibilitywashing is a way to address important social responsibility issues such as health equity, affordability and sustainability. Creates the impression of an RI who has made no clear effort.

RI aims to reduce the negative impact of innovation on users and society by transforming the way innovation is developed. However, the lack of a standard definition of RI, practical tools, clear criteria and methods of evaluation, whether intentional or not, can result in responsibly laundering innovation. I have.

New medical technologies pose complex economic, social and environmental risks and harms, in addition to clinical safety and efficacy concerns. That is why our research team of RI experts is committed to accountability in this area.

How does responsible innovation apply to the healthcare sector?

Readers may wonder why the health sector needs RI. Medical innovations are highly regulated to limit risk and harm. Their purpose is to save lives and make people feel better. Great technology is developed collaboratively to better meet the needs of clinicians and patients. Aren’t they already responsible?

In 2015, our team of Canadian and Brazilian researchers set out to better understand how RI applies to the health sector in both mature economies and emerging economies. This includes:

Conduct a comprehensive review of research. Interviews with over 85 experts in fields such as entrepreneurship, engineering, industrial design and medical technology assessment. Conducting his four-year case studies with small and medium-sized businesses and conducting a collaborative process with experts to derive practical guidance.

This research led to the Responsible Innovation in Medicine (RIH) framework. The framework aims to enhance equity in the healthcare system, provide more value to users, use less resources, and promote high-quality, safe healthcare innovations that are greener and healthier. I’m doing it. economically viable.

The RIH brings together five value areas, each defined by attributes (or elements) of specific goals and responsibilities beyond clinical safety and efficacy standards. These are population health value, health system value, economic value, organizational value and environmental value.

Responsible innovation includes five values, each defined by specific goals and accountability attributes that go beyond clinical safety and efficacy standards. (at Fieri), provided by the author

In addition to clearly defining RI in healthcare, our team has developed tools to inform design decisions and assessment tools to measure the degree of responsibility for healthcare innovation.

The RIH Design Brief is a practical tool for innovators that explains how to integrate RIH’s nine Responsibility Attributes across the entire innovation lifecycle, from ideation, design, development, commercialization, and disposal.

The RIH Assessment Tool then measures how well each accountability attribute is met. The tool has been validated by international experts and confirmed to be reliable through inter-rater consensus assessment.

Both the design brief and the assessment tool rely on a four-point rating scale for each attribute. A represents a high level of responsibility and D indicates no particular indication of responsibility.

For example, let’s take a closer look at scales for two issues rarely addressed in medical technology assessments: inclusiveness and environmental responsibility.

This rating tool uses a four-point rating scale. A represents a high level of responsibility and D indicates no particular indication of responsibility. (at Fieri)

Inclusiveness is assessed by assessing whether the innovation team has formally consulted with a diverse group of people potentially affected by the technology and explained how the views of that group were integrated into the design. Measured. Formal methods include both consultation (such as surveys) and participation methods (such as roundtables).

Environmental responsibility is measured by looking at the number of key lifecycle stages in which the innovation team has applied environmentally responsible practices, such as raw material sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, use and disposal.

Environmental responsibility is measured by looking at the number of lifecycle stages where the innovation team applies environmentally responsible practices, such as raw material sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, use and disposal. (at Fieri) Building a pathway for responsible health innovation

By integrating RIH attributes during the concept, design and development stages of innovation, innovators can identify and address in a measurable manner the key economic, social and environmental responsibility issues raised by health innovations. I can.

This is a complex process, so the RIH Design Brief provides practical guidance using a unique design thinking tool called the Responsible Design Compass. The multidisciplinary toolbox uses existing tools such as FDA’s Human Factors Engineering, IDEO’s Journal of Photography, or B Corps’ Impact Assessment to see where innovators can work toward her RIH goals. is shown.

Once the innovation is complete and ready for use, policy makers, healthcare administrators, investors, technology transfer offices, charitable foundations, and patient groups can apply the RIH Assessment Tool to guide their investment, purchase, or implementation decisions. decision can be notified.

RIH’s goal is to prevent redefinition of responsibility by setting a new path for responsible medical innovation. It provides tools and practical guidance for innovators to take responsibility for their users and society, from idea generation to end-of-life disposal.

