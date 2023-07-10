Pininfarina Battista Nino Farina Edition: F1 Tribute to the 50’s





Pininfarina has unveiled a special limited edition of its wild all-electric Battista hypercar called the Edizione Nino Farina. Limited to just his five examples, it pays tribute to the first Formula One World Champion, Giuseppe “Nino” Farina.

Nino Farina, nephew of Pininfarina founder Battista Pininfarina, won his first F1 title in 1950 at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo. His five cars dedicated to his legacy boast unique designs that are easily identifiable, honoring his achievements in Farina’s career through specific door sills and his plates.

The exterior is painted Rosso Niño with touches of black, white and blue. There are also gold wheels and ’01’ decals on each side of the car. The cabin has contrasting seats made of “sustainable” leather, black for the driver and beige for the passenger. The seats also feature Alcantara trim and ‘Nino Farina’ engraving.

pininfarina

pininfarina

The Edizione Nino Farina’s powertrain is unchanged from the regular Batista, with four on each wheel driven by a T-shaped battery pack mounted centrally between and behind the driver’s seat. stands for independent electric motor. Combined, these motors produce a staggering 1,900 horsepower and 1,725 ​​lb-ft of torque, enough to give him a 0-60 time of 1.79 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph. Battista could run just 400 meters in just 8.55 seconds, fast enough to hold the world record until Nevera of Rimac took the crown in May.

The Battista Edizione Nino Farina will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, July 13-16. Former F1 driver and former Goodwood Hill Climb champion Nick Heidfeld will be climbing the hill.

A road and track staff writer who enjoys long mileage, rusty projects and amateur endurance races.

