Factor Launches New O2 VAM as World’s Fastest Climbing Bike





Factor has announced a new version of its O2 VAM road bike, billed as the fastest climbing bike in the world, with a frame that nominally weighs 730g including the external seatpost. According to Factor, the updated O2 VAM can be built into a complete bike that weighs just 6.2kg, which, with pedals, transponders and race numbers, reaches the UCI minimum weight limit of 6.8kg for racing. said it is possible. The bike also features aerodynamic features such as the D-shaped truncated wing tube his profile and will be used by the Israeli premier his tech in his 2023 Tour de France.

Factor says the O2 VAM is 12W more efficient than its predecessor when measured in the wind tunnel at +15 to -15 yaw and 48km/h. In other words, you can achieve the same speed with less power. This bike can fit tires up to 32mm wide and he has 4mm of clearance all around but is optimized for 28mm.

Factor launches updated O2 VAM with some strong claims.

The new O2 VAM is an aero climbing bike and nothing else is as fast. It doesn’t get much faster than that, says Factor. The ultimate choice for riders looking for performance on big days in the mountains, such as the Tapes du Tour or Tour de France.

The new O2 VAM is perfect for anyone looking for quicker climbs, more confident descents, faster rides on the flats and faster rides in more comfortable mountains and hills. For Gran Fondo riders, racers and anyone for whom a week in the mountains is the highlight of the year. When speed isn’t a priority, increased efficiency saves energy to run farther.

The previous generation O2 VAM was lighter but didn’t get much attention when it came to aerodynamics. In the world of road bikes, over the last two years there has been a big trend for him to combine two traits.

Factors Engineering Director Graham Schreib said: “We started by asking riders from the Premier Tech team in Israel what kind of terrain they get results from and how we can help them with that.” wanted his sub-7kg bike in race trim, with

Then I asked, what is stopping you from riding the old O2 VAM? They said aerodynamics and stiffness. So the stiffness of the new O2 VAM he made the same as the Ostro VAM, 35% more than the old O2 VAM in the wind tunnel and 12 W faster. This is about half the difference from the Ostro VAM at low 0 yaw angles. -5 is only 5W behind.

Echoing how the peloton values ​​aerodynamics and stiffness these days, Michael Woods rode what appeared to be the Ostro VAM aero road bike to a formidable and iconic stage 9 of the Tour de France. A Puy de Meyer triumph. Do not use the new he O2 VAM).

> Why lightweight aero bikes are now a race weapon

Factor says the external seatpost and thin top tube improve ride comfort, with the top tube thickness reduced to 10mm to help control saddle deflection when climbing over bumps. It takes advantage of the recently revised UCI rules for frame dimensions.

The ride position was modified according to customer fit data and the fact that people tend to sit upright when climbing rather than on flat ground. The stack height is increased by 10mm across the size range and is designed to reduce the use of headset spacers.

Development of a new Factor O2 VAM

Factor says they set ambitious targets for weight, stiffness and aerodynamics at the start of the project. One of his aims was to develop the most aerodynamically efficient frame possible at 700g, while other bikes of this weight mostly use circular tube shapes, with less cable Little or no integration is used. Factor also says it wants to push the boundaries of the recently updated UCI rules to develop new tube shapes and optimize aerodynamics for real-world speeds.

We first set out to develop different tube geometry options using finite element analysis (FEA) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to examine their structural and aerodynamic performance.

According to Factor, computational studies were conducted on air profiles at different velocities and wind angles, tube cross-sections as predictors of mass, and wall thickness and cross-sectional area. A complex optimization process identified a shape with the best balance of aerodynamics, stiffness and lightness.

Factor says it used CFD, which models a spinning wheel and a pedaling rider, and can measure the resistance from individual components. We ran a full preliminary design through software before taking it into the wind tunnel for aerodynamic testing. Then, after testing prototypes in-house, the final prototype was tested by Premier Tech riders in Israel.

Over the past few years, many brands have made their lightweight bikes more aero, with the Specialized Tarmac SL7 and Trek Emonda being examples. As such, it’s no surprise to see Factor go down this route.

> Read our review of the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 Dura-Ace Di2

Why build an aero climbing bike? Factor asks. First, because climbing is only part of the ride, and aerodynamics are as important as ever for the rest of the route. Secondly, the pro climbs so fast that aerodynamics is an important consideration even on a typical 8% gradient.

Factor says that for pro riders, weight is more important than aerodynamic considerations at this level of incline, but even when the incline gets steeper, the reduction in drag can yield significant benefits. says.

Of course, aero tube profiles tend to be deeper than standard shapes, and the additional material adds weight, making it difficult to combine aerodynamics with light weight.

Taking what they learned from the Factor Ostro Gravel, the world’s fastest gravel bike, and expanding on it, the team created all-new airfoils for the downtube, seat tube and head tube, Factor says. These aero-he profiles use aggressively truncated airfoils that deliver minimal drag by manipulating airflow separation and reattachment, while providing a very high stiffness-to-weight ratio. Realize

The focus is on optimizing the frontal area for low yaw conditions, so at an effective wind angle of 0-5, the new O2 VAM is just 5W behind the fastest aero bike on the market, the Ostro VAM. is not. The new O2 VAM is not only the fastest bike in its category, it’s also faster than many brands’ heavier purpose-built aero offerings.

Factor uses a 1.25″ bearing in the headtube to keep the frontal area as small as possible, and the seatstay thickness in the truncated NACA profile is the UCI minimum of 10mm.

The seat tube runs the full width of the bottom bracket, but tapers significantly as it extends up. The idea is to combine stiffness with aerodynamics. The Slim Up Top is designed with a flattened top tube for increased in-plane compliance for comfort and energy dissipation.

New Black Inc Wheelset

Factors in-house component brand Black Inc also introduces a new 28//33 tubeless wheelset designed to complement the new O2 VAM. As the name suggests, the front wheel is 28mm deep and the rear wheel is 33mm deep, which might be a step ahead.

The inner width is 23mm, the outer width is 28mm and the rims are optimized for 28mm tires. The wheels are made with carbon fiber spokes and Factor says they weigh just 1,146g.

The Factor is not hookless on road, but on gravel we prefer using something called a mini hook to keep the tire in place. This is reminiscent of the approach the Orbeas Oquo brand has taken recently with its new line of road and gravel wheels. .

> Orbeas Oquo brand launches first road and gravel wheel series with mini hook system

Factor says that in addition to the significant weight savings, there is 10g less aerodynamics than the previous Thirty wheelset, and a significant increase in stiffness for better responsiveness and acceleration.

A 28//33 wheelset is available separately for ¥2,900.

new technology

Factor says the introduction of a new research and development facility in Taiwan helped bring the new O2 VAM to life.

Prototype iterations were reduced from three weeks to one day, and a new compression method was developed, the details of which he said were confidential and proprietary.

Factor reveals that the new O2 VAM uses a similar fiber mix to existing Ostro VAMs such as the T1000 and M60J.

Factor says the external seatpost uses boron to achieve the ultimate strength-to-weight ratio. Over 40 iterations of his layup schedule have been prototyped and tested, with all seven frame sizes including a unique kit of carbon fiber laminates and a unique layup schedule for the perfect ride for every rider guaranteed.

model and price

Factor O2 VAM is now available in the following builds:

Shimano Dura-Ace 9170 Di2 11,800 Shimano Ultegra 8170 Di2 9,900 SRAM Red eTap AXS + Quarq PM 12,200 SRAM Red eTap AXS 11,800 SRAM Force eTap AXS + Quarq PM 10,100 SRAM Force eTap AXS 9,900 Frameset 6,300 Frameset + Black ink 28/33 wheels 8,900

Factorbikes.com

