EnsembleIQs Hospitality Technologies Announces 2023 MURTEC





CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — EnsembleIQs Hospitality Technology today announced it is accepting nominations for its 2023 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in business innovation by restaurant companies. bottom. Sponsored by Fortinet, a developer of network and cybersecurity solutions, the award recognizes carriers that leverage breakthrough technology and innovative strategies to improve customer engagement or the enterprise as a whole.

The 17th Annual MURTEC Breakthrough Awards were presented at the MURTEC Executive Summit, a sister event to MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference), held October 2-4 at the Charleston Place Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina. increase. The MURTEC Executive Summit brings together restaurant leaders in technical and non-technical roles to see the future of their companies through the lens of strategic technology.

Nominations for the MURTEC Breakthrough Awards will be accepted until August 4, 2023. Submit your nominations here.

In an ever-evolving culinary world, we celebrate the restaurant industry’s fortitude. “With constant innovation and a tech-savvy touch, we are able to continuously improve our techniques to deliver a great guest experience,” said Courtney Radke, Field CISO, Retail and Hospitality, Fortinet. increase. We applaud your unwavering commitment to harnessing the power of technology and seamlessly blending it with unmatched expertise to captivate the hearts and palates of your customers. It is with great pride and admiration that Fortinet is presenting her MURTEC Breakthrough Her Award, the honor bestowed upon those who have embodied excellence in revolutionizing the restaurant industry.

Hospitality Technology Editor-in-Chief Robert Firpo Cappiello says technology has truly changed the industry in recent years, whether it’s employees, supply chains, safety and security, or the variety of guest and operational challenges restaurants are grappling with. says. The 2023 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards recognize restaurant companies that continue to push the boundaries of what technology can do for brands and their customers.

The MURTEC Breakthrough Award will be awarded in two categories.

Enterprise Innovator This is awarded to companies that have leveraged specific strategies or technologies beyond standard practices to improve overall restaurant operations. The results should reveal improvements or noticeable improvements such as efficiency and cost savings. Areas of innovation include back-office and/or front-of-house applications, labor management, POS technology, cloud computing, and enterprise-grade mobile applications.

Customer Engagement Innovation This is awarded to companies that have leveraged a specific strategy or technology to improve guest satisfaction, loyalty and/or brand reputation. Potential concepts include but are not limited to mobile applications, social networking, loyalty and CRM.

Nomination guidelines:

Restaurants can nominate themselves Technology vendors can nominate restaurants, but are not eligible to receive awards Winners must be present at the MURTEC Executive Summit to receive an award Nominate a company Please fill out the nomination form here. The deadline for nominations is August 4, 2023. Winners will: Notified after August 12, 2023 Awards will be presented at his MURTEC Executive Summit

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) protects the world’s largest enterprises, service providers and government agencies. Fortinet provides customers with intelligent, seamless protection across an expanding attack surface and the ability to meet the ever-increasing performance requirements of borderless networks today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address your most critical security challenges, whether in network, application, cloud, or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in security appliances shipped worldwide, and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their business. For more information, please visit www.fortinet.com.

Past MURTEC Breakthrough Award Winners

Bartaco (2022 Enterprise) Taco Bell (2022 Customer Engagement Innovator) Checkers & Rallys (2022 Enterprise) Little Caesars (2021 Enterprise, 2019 Customer Facing) El Pollo Loco (2021) Amara at Paraiso (2021) Firehouse Subs (2019) Panera Bread ( 2019) TGI Fridays (2018) Focus Brands (2018) PF Chang’s China Bistro (2017) The ONE Group (2017) Twin Peaks Restaurant (2017) Outback Steakhouse (2016) Fun Eats and Drinks LLC (2016) Panera (2015) Fire House Subs (2015) Chili Grill & Bar (2015) Jersey Mike’s Franchise System (2014) Trucks Restaurant Group (2014) Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (2013) Tony Lomas (2013) Regal Seafoods (2012) Jersey Mike’s Franchise System (2012) Subway Restaurants (2011) Dominos Pizza LLC (2011) Jack in the Box (2010) ERJ Dining LLC (2010) Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (2010) Morton’s Restaurant Group (2009) TGI Fridays (2009) )Hard Rock International (2009)Cara Operations (2008)uWink (2008)Marcos Pizza (2008)Legal Sea Foods (2007)Ruths Chris Steakhouse (2007)Kahala Cold Stone Creamery (2007)Jasons Deli (2006)Noodles & Co (2006) )Buca Inc. (2006)

About hospitality technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only multi-channel brand dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving the performance of both hotel and restaurant operators. Hospitality Technology’s editorial portfolio includes online publications reaching over 16,000 hospitality industry executives, networking and educational events (MURTEC, Hotel Technology Forum, MURTEC Executive Summit), comprehensive website, e-newsletters and webinars. , and some exclusive annual reports. and study. Hospitality Technology is the parent brand of Restaurant Technology Network (www.restauranttechnologynetwork.com). Restaurant Technology Network (www.restauranttechnologynetwork.com) is a membership community of restaurants and suppliers working together to solve industry challenges by forming standards and sharing best practices. Visit Hospitality Technology online at www.hospitalitytech.com. Hospitality Technology is published by EnsembleIQ, headquartered in Chicago.

Stay connected with hospitality technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource for actionable insights and connections that drive business growth all the way to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from industry-leading experts, creative marketing solutions, and impactful event experiences that connect our vibrant business-building community with best-in-class suppliers and service providers. Offers. For more information on EnsembleIQ, please visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Inquiries Joe Territo Chief Strategy Officer [email protected]

