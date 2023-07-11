



The fund is supported by Fonds qubcois damage Teralys, Fondaction and Fonds de Solidarit FTQ.

i4 Capital has announced the first closing of its deep tech seed fund, raising over $40 million out of an expected $60 million fund.

The i4 Capital Fund has won the Quebec Seed Fund Competition sponsored by the Quebec Government’s Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy. As part of this competition, the following institutional investors invested in i4 Capital Fund: Investissement Quebec, Fonds de Solidarit FTQ, Teralys Capital, Fondaction, and i4 Capital GP and several private investors.

The fund seeks to invest in innovative start-up companies that have developed breakthrough technological innovations.

Fonds Kubukoi Damage Terraris is a seed stage Fund of Funds. The company invests in funds, which invest primarily in seed-stage companies based in Quebec. To date, the fund has invested in 4 of his innovation funds and 1 of his life sciences funds.

The Deep Tech Fund closed on May 23rd.

The fund seeks to invest in innovative start-up companies that have developed breakthrough technological innovations. Specific investment areas include startups in Industry 4.0 areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing and Analytics.

The fund also targets innovative manufacturing sectors, information technology and agricultural technology.

i4 Capital will make minority investments in approximately 20 start-ups. These forms of investment are in the form of equity or quasi-equity to support the startup development process. The City of Quebec will also provide him with a $600,000 grant to support the operations of the iCapital Fund, which is headquartered in Quebec City.

The fund has made two investments so far, which are expected to go public in the coming weeks.

The fund itself has a life of 10 years, but the final closing of the fund is scheduled to occur one year after the initial closing.

Jean-Franois Glennon and Tim Tokarsky co-manage the fund, along with founding partners Anthony Acchari, Antoine Bellmare and Nadia Martell. Glennon has been an angel investor for over 15 years.

RELATED: Teralys Receives $40 Million from CDPQ in Seed-Stage Fund of Funds Refund

The emergence of a new generation of local venture capital managers is essential to support the development of transformative technologies, said Philip P., Vice President of Private Equity and Impact Investing, Technology and Fund Management and Head of International Business Development. Mr Juno said. Fond de solidarity FTQ.

The Quebec Seed Fund Competition will improve access to finance for entrepreneurs tackling the many challenges Quebec will face in the coming years, Hunot added.

i4 Capital is the latest fund to benefit from Fonds qubcois d’amorage Teralys, funded by global investment group CDPQ. Teralys Capital has received C$40 million from CDPQ in 2022, reinforcing its commitment to seed-stage fund of funds Fonds qubcois damage Teralys.

Fonds qubcois damorage Teralys is also a founding partner of the Quebec Seed Fund Competition (le Concours des Fonds damorage du Qubec), alongside the State Government, Le Fonds de Solidarit FTQ and Fondaction. This contest aims to encourage the creation of new investment funds.

