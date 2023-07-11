Syracuse University Offers New Cybersecurity Certificate to Google





The Syracuse University College of Professional Studies announced today that it will provide Google with a new cybersecurity certificate.

Google Career Certificates prepare learners without experience in high-demand areas such as cybersecurity, data analytics, IT support, project management, and UX design. The service provides students with the job-ready skills to pursue their degree, as well as connecting them to career resources and her network of over 150 companies through the Program Employer Consortium.

Google’s certification program is designed to address the skills gap many employers are experiencing, said Arthur Thomas, executive director of Professional Acceleration and Microcredentials at the Professional Graduate School. increase. What we have created is a hybrid that builds on the great foundation that Google has established by adding elements such as live his online sessions with the instructor, specific books, additional videos, discussion groups with faculty members, etc. It’s a learning experience. This added perspective and interaction gives students a distinct advantage when entering the job market.

This cybersecurity certificate is the first of six Google Career Certificates available through Syracuse University.

Students enrolled in Google Career Certificates through Syracuse University will have access to Syracuse University services such as personalized student support, career services, and one-on-one instructor support. In addition, students have the opportunity to discuss course content directly through virtual live sessions, interact with classmates, and learn from industry experts who explain how concepts apply to real-life experiences. Provided.

Earning a Google Certification through Syracuse University gives students the full Orange experience. A partnership between Google and Syracuse University brings together two industry leaders to create a fully immersive professional development experience.

Originally designed and taught by Google employees, Syracuse University has added perspectives and information from both faculty and practitioners to build a more comprehensive foundation in these areas. Each certification program includes over 150 exercises and graded assessments, quizzes, or writing assignments to ensure rigor and mastery. To help learners prepare for the job, the program provides resources such as resume templates, coaching from Career Circle, and interview practice with Big Interview. Graduates are also linked to her employer consortium of more than 150 companies, including American Express, Colgate, T-Mobile, Walmart and Google, looking to place graduates in the right roles.

Lisa Gevelber, Founder of Grow with Google, said that while global interest in cybersecurity jobs among job seekers reached a record high in Google searches this year, companies still have a significant need for cybersecurity skills. It reports that there is a gap. The data are clear. We need to create more avenues for people to enter the cybersecurity field and build lasting careers. Google combines industry-leading expertise in cybersecurity with a proven approach to training people for high-demand jobs to help build solutions. Google Cybersecurity Certificates help businesses fulfill their cybersecurity role and enable people to obtain industry-recognized credentials that qualify them for good jobs.

A Pre-Learning Assessment (PLA) is available to students who have completed their Google Career Certificates through their university. This assessment recognizes college credit based on prior learning and experience by identifying direct duplicate courses in the specific Syracuse University credit program that the student is applying for. PLA allows students to customize their study path to a credit or certification program.

More than 200,000 people have graduated in the US since Google launched its own Grow with Google program in 2018. Of those, 75% reported a positive impact on their career, such as a new job, salary increase, or promotion within 6 months of graduation, and more than 50% of graduates are Asian, Black, or Latino. I recognize that I am a person.

For more information on this program, please visit professionaltudies.syracuse.edu/microcredentials/google-certificates/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.syr.edu/blog/2023/07/10/syracuse-university-to-offer-googles-new-cybersecurity-certificate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos