Innovation with GIS Mobility: Unraveling Public Works Process Problems





What does innovation mean?

Embrace new ideas, processes and technologies to effect positive change.

Power companies have been steeped in paper processes since their inception. Most public works take place outside the office environment. Even today, some of the most tech-savvy utility companies still use spreadsheet printouts, paper forms, and plotted maps for much of their mobile work. Traditional processes, especially those involving mobile workers, are slow, error-prone, and costly.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that over the next 10 years, more than 10% of highly skilled infrastructure workers will leave each year. As a result, utilities and related engineering, design and construction companies must build, upgrade and operate facilities with fewer employees and at an unparalleled pace. Power companies cannot afford to waste valuable employee resources on ineffective and inefficient processes. Consumers are already frustrated by long wait times for routine calls. Utilities have barely caught up with residential solar interconnection.

Mobile GIS is one technology that can create positive change and innovate while shredding paper processes. Given the changes that utilities are facing, they cannot afford to waste time on outdated and inefficient processes.

change is happening fast

The power industry will face major challenges in the next decade. Therefore, innovation is required, both large and small. If the U.S. energy system is to move from fossil fuel-based to carbon-free, a fundamental change must occur. The following picture from the NREL study dramatically illustrates a possible future. The United States currently uses about 100 quintillion BTU of energy. Today, 60% of electricity generated and nearly all of the energy used in transportation comes from fossil fuels.

to be decided

Innovation is necessary to make the leap from a fossil fuel society to a decarbonized society. First, no significant commercial power generation breakthrough is likely by 2050. The world awaits fusion technology and possibly space-deployed solar panels, but none will be widely deployed by 2050. Innovation will therefore come through incremental improvements and cost reductions. All parts of the utility supply chain.

A U.S. Department of Energy study suggests that the U.S. needs to expand its transmission systems by 60% by 2030 and perhaps triple by 2050. The transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles will stress nearly every aspect of the delivery system. For example, the US will need to significantly increase the number of DC fast-charging stations to meet the projected demand of the EV transition. There are over 100,000 gas stations in the US. The largest fast charger on the market today is rated at 350kW per charging point. A typical charging center with 10 of these would have a demand of 3500kW. Imagine the increased demand to replace 100,000 petrol stations with fast charging stations. The charger manufacturer is working on his 1000kW charging point. A single charging station may have a demand of 10MW. It is substation class size.

A recent report in IEEE Spectrum magazine by noted contributor Robert Charrett says that most countries will probably need to replace their distribution transformers as they move to electric vehicles.

Can utilities handle this increased workload with older processes?

problem

Utilities need to ramp up their delivery infrastructure to keep up with generational shifts and tremendous changes in delivery.

The April 2020 issue of Public Utilities Fortnightly magazine says that existing public infrastructure is aging. To say that America’s power transmission infrastructure is aging is a huge understatement. The average age of the installed base he is 40 years old, and more than a quarter of the grid he is 50 years old or older. “Over the next 30 years, more than 140,000 miles of transmission lines are estimated to be due for replacement,” the paper states.

With more infrastructure, fewer workers, and the severity and rise of climate change, utilities need innovation in processes for all aspects of their operations.

Utilities require accurate network models with excellent data quality. GIS mobility accelerates innovation.

Significantly improve processes with GIS technology

GIS has been an integral part of utility operations for decades. However, until the last decade, GIS has been primarily viewed as a mapping system. This has served the industry by replacing the manual process of creating paper maps for many public works projects. These days, GIS is seen as a strategic resource, an integrated and integrated technology that brings data management, insight, and involvement to nearly every aspect of public works.

With all the work being done towards utilities, this transition couldn’t have come at a better time. Utilities can’t afford to waste the employee resources needed to process spreadsheets, paper forms, and duplication of work. GIS Mobility, combined with advanced network modeling with ArcGIS Network Management, Imagery Management, and Spatial Analysis, unlocks outdated utility processes, automates previously tedious manual and paper processes, reduces labor levels, Saved costs.

Mobility/Dashboard

During a recent webinar, Esri asked attendees, “How do you best describe GIS mobility?”

The results are as follows.

TB D

Over 50% of respondents are highly embracing GIS mobility. Yet nearly 40% do not fully utilize mobility. Like its social media counterparts, field mobility puts the power of GIS, mapping, spatial analysis, and rapid response into the hands of the field and those closest to it.

Fully deployed GIS mobility does a few things. First, it improves data quality.

A long-standing challenge with GIS is data accuracy, timeliness, and completeness. A power company is plagued by a backlog of his GIS. Sheets of paper, red-lined blueprints, and field notes piled up on employee desks in a hurry. As this process continues with fewer employees, data latency increases. Rapid reporting of damage, data errors, and missing information delivered on the map-based mobile devices we all use today reduces field-to-office time from days, months, years to seconds. is shortened to

Second, dashboard-linked GIS mobility enables instant communication, coordination, and collaboration within the enterprise. The dashboard provides immediate input to managers of all levels of his mobile workers. This helps answer the age-old utility operations question, “What’s going on now?” Dashboards facilitate rapid decision-making and assessment during construction and upgrade projects, routine inspections and maintenance, and during outages and emergencies.

Here’s an example of how a power company moved from a previous paper process to GIS mobile technology. The benefits are amazing data quality, faster response, efficiency and reduced costs. Unraveling old processes is how the industry tackles challenges head-on.

Innovation, like its cousin digital transformation, involves changing behavior and adopting digital technologies. Here are some examples of how the adoption of GIS-based mobility applications has eliminated traditional processes, streamlined operations, and improved data quality. Here are some notable examples:

The Tohono Ordham Public Utilities Authority (TOUA) is located on the land of the Tohono Ordham Tribe in southern Arizona. The work process was hampered by a lack of reliable public works records. The staff embraced mobile technology with ArcGIS Field Maps and his other Esri mobile apps. TOUA implemented ArcGIS Dashboards to communicate with all stakeholders. The effect was complaint generation and a significant reduction in the effort of day-to-day operations. TOUA deployed an Eos Arrow Gold Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver fully integrated with ArcGIS for precise asset location.

TOUA now allows you to create any number of intuitive maps for deeper insight.

to be decided

The New Smyrna Beach Public Works Board (UCNSB), located on Florida’s Atlantic coast, had problems with the location accuracy of its assets. Therefore, similar to TOUA, we implemented an Esri solution combined with EOS’s high-accuracy GSNN receiver to provide highly accurate location of assets. The result is improved data quality, reduced operational costs, and improved customer service.

Muscat Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MEDC) supplies electricity to Muscat Governorate, the capital of Oman. We serve over 450,000 customers. Despite leveraging GIS to automate many processes, substation inspections still used paper forms. He migrated inspections to his GIS mobile device and made extensive use of dashboards. As a result, he doubled the number of substation inspections the company performs each day.

The Central Power Cooperative (CEPC) provides transmission services over 22,000 square miles of central Missouri. CEPC needed to improve field efficiency in servicing, inspecting and maintaining its 1,555-mile-long network. The problem was that the maps were inaccurate and time wasted. Therefore, CEPC introduced the GIS Mobility App. As a result, CEPC provides a common view for all staff in the office or field. The power company streamlined its operations and made field operations more efficient.

ESO is one of the largest energy companies in the Baltics. It supplies gas and electricity to his 1.8 million customers throughout Lithuania. His extensive use of paper maps and forms survived into the 21st century. ESO’s challenge was to build a digital transformation culture that resonated with employees steeped in the past. As a result of its strong paper process culture, the company was slow to connect with new customers. Data quality was lacking. Fixing and reporting defects in the field was very burdensome and inefficient. ESO replaced all paper in the field with his GIS-enabled tablet, eliminating all paper-based processes in the office. In addition, ESO created customized maps for network quality assessment.

Mobile app frees ESO employees from paper forms and maps

to be decided

The City of Sheboygan Falls Power Company (SFU), just north of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, serves approximately 4,100 residential customers, 52 large utility customers, and 495 commercial customers. In 2021, faced with the challenges posed by decades-old completion data, the SFU field team decided to deploy his GIS technology. By modernizing the entire process, the utility has streamlined information sharing from the field to the office, improved customer care through faster and more accurate responses, and enabled more secure real-time information sharing.

Line workers at SFU use ArcGIS Field Maps, Arrow 100 GNSS receivers, and OpenPoint web modules to map underground transformers.

to be decided

assemble the pieces

Innovation is about thinking differently and changing behavior. GIS provides both content and context. Content includes detailed data about utility assets and customers. Content also includes real-time power, flood, wind and pollution control. It also provides context. Context includes location, clustering, customer demographics, land features, weather patterns, and various analyses. But decades of data management processes have been spotty. As utilities need to build better models of their existing systems, they need accurate data when undertaking major expansions. There, the data collection process should be closer to the source of the data. So innovation starts with improving data quality.

For more information, click here to download the Field Mobility eBook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utilitydive.com/spons/innovation-with-gis-mobility-unraveling-utility-process-issues/685327/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos