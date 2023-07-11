Miltrust International officially launches UK Innovation Fund II





Miltrust International Group

LONDON, July 10, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — On Monday 26 June 2023, leading sustainability-focused investment firm Miltrust International announced the launch of the UK Innovation Fund at Burlington House of the Royal Society of Chemistry. II (BIF II) was officially launched. With 80 investors, Miltrust International has announced the second phase of a university investment fund dedicated to advancing cutting-edge solutions to challenges across food systems, healthcare and the environment.

Launched at a critical juncture as the UK seeks to take the next step to further its leading position as an R&D centre, BIF II aims to become a leading investment player in the university start-up sector. increase. On the eve of his speech at the Jeremy Hunts Mansion House, the fund has a strong potential growth impact on investors, with a passionate call for greater institutional and pension fund support for innovation in the UK It will provide an unparalleled opportunity to invest in areas of great power.

Recognizing the momentum that exists in the market, the launch of the UK Innovation Fund II, a national initiative to support the best university spinouts, is a creative and innovative way to address the great challenges we face today. We aim to provide high impact solutions. The British Innovation Fund II is again managed by Miltrust International’s veteran investors backed by a Thought Leadership Board of CEOs, Founders and Academics.

As a demonstration of this depth of knowledge and thought leadership capacity, the launch featured a panel discussion on the role of the impact technology sector in addressing interconnected global issues. This includes an analysis of the breakthrough innovations occurring in agricultural technology, health technology and climate technology, and the critical role that early stage investments can play in delivering high-impact solutions to the market. increase.

These discussions have demonstrated how the UK university ecosystem continues to be an excellent engine of breakthrough progress and has reached a pivotal moment in the growth of the field. For example, investment in spinouts has already grown rapidly from 405 million in 2012 to 2.54 billion in 2021, and London’s R&D efforts outperform many of its international peers. , with a spinout occurring every 35.35 million investments compared to 42.6 million in Los Angeles.

Miltrust takes great pride in its track record of supporting pioneering companies with an existing portfolio of game changers including 52North, Neutrocheck developers, Roslin Technologies, Jiva.ai, Polymateria, Eupnoos, Cody Genetics and BugEra. I have. Leveraging this expertise and strong network, BIF II will deliver on Miltrust’s mission to support founders and companies with high value-added capital to generate attractive returns while investing towards sustainable prosperity. We provide close support to

Miltrust International CEO Simon Hopkins said: He would like to personally thank all those who participated in the launch of this monumental British Innovation Fund II. Miltrust International has cutting-edge expertise in this area and a deep commitment to supporting the UK’s, and indeed the world’s most innovative start-ups, to realize their growth aspirations while delivering innovative solutions to the market. I hope to be able to demonstrate

About Miltrust International Group Miltrust International Group, jointly headquartered in London and Singapore, is an award-winning professional investment organization with a focus on sustainable prosperity, delivering a wide range of life-changing investment solutions. , the development of emerging economies, increasing food demand, technological revolutions and climate change. Customers include pension funds, sovereignty organizations, family offices, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and more. The company operates in a regulated capacity across multiple jurisdictions including the UK, Singapore, Ireland and Cayman. www.milltrust.com

