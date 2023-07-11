Artificial intelligence may soon become a reality





Guest post by Dr. Dmitry A. Kukruznyak

Scientists combine artificial intelligence and artificial life to produce self-guided AI agents in the near future. Independent AI will bring new threats that require extraordinary security measures.

My name is Dmitry Kukruznyak. I lead the materials science lab at a German research center that develops artificial lifeforms. In 2023, our team announced that they had found a way to create non-biological brains that mimic the function of biological neural networks. Combined with existing AI, it can generate fully autonomous agents.

Our findings suggest that life-like AI is developed through mutation and selective breeding, similar to organisms. For evolution to work, people will need to build a diverse ecosystem of lifelike AI agents, many of which are unsafe for themselves and humans. To keep us safe, their entire ecosystem needs to be trapped in virtual reality.

The emergence of autonomous AI should revitalize the global economy and usher in a new era of prosperity as it provides an endless source of labor. However, autonomous AI is a potential threat actor that can escape human control. Our observations suggest that this risk can be prevented with drastic measures.

human machine?

On the one hand, a lifelike AI must be fully immersed in our daily lives and learn from people how to behave. On the other hand, it will be ignorant, unpredictable, and a threat to itself and to humans. This dilemma can be solved by building a digital copy of the real world in which naive AI can thrive in safe custody. We should make The Matrix playing the role of Agent Smith. Inject carefully selected AI agents into the real world to serve your needs.

A few years ago, a consortium of German research institutes founded a new collaboration dedicated to developing autonomous artificial intelligence. The goal was to prepare for a projected shrinking workforce.

The Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems, the lead agency of this effort, has established several research facilities dedicated to different aspects of the problem. I head his one of those institutes, the Animate Condensed Matter Company. Founded to develop abiotic life forms. Our goal was to create artificial life using nanofabrication techniques.

The essence of life is autonomous change in which chemical reactions cause ordered molecular motions. In living cells, cooperative molecular movements combine to produce coordinated body movements that perform a variety of important functions. Primarily, they allow the organism to extract nutrients from the environment and replace the used elements of the body with fresh ones, prompting the organism to produce new autonomous behaviors.

Similar self-induced transformations also occur in certain non-living materials. Researchers around the world use them to manufacture autonomous agents like artificial lifeforms. They have a simpler structure and perform less complex operations. Nonetheless, some of these agents are fully capable of self-reproduction, able to repeat basic behaviors in a stable environment indefinitely.

The challenge is to create adaptive, lifelike agents that can operate in changing environments. Organisms generally adapt by changing their body structure. However, extreme structural alterations kill the organism. Multicellular animals solve this problem by having special adaptive organs. The brain can drastically change its structure (temporarily or permanently) by altering the links between neurons.

act like a god?

Recently, our lab announced that it had successfully created an artificial, life-like material that mimics the behavior of biological neural networks. They can change their own structure and copy the functions of the brain. The artificial brain prototype computes through chemical and structural transformations, so it solves problems and makes decisions like a living animal.

All of this means that people may be on the verge of bringing artificial devices to life. There is only one problem. It turns out that we can’t know in advance how our piece will behave in every possible situation. We can only learn this through observation. We ran into the same problem as the Creator. The Creator created Adam and Eve but did not foresee their subsequent actions. We now understand that there are underlying reasons for this situation. That is, too many parameters are required for the mathematical description of living organisms.

Unless you are omnipotent, you cannot have an exact mathematical model of living things. Therefore, it is not possible to design a live agent with specific behavior. It also means that computers cannot perfectly simulate the workings of the biological brain.

open pandora’s box

But this doesn’t mean you can’t make AI that looks like the real thing. On the contrary, mass production is also possible. However, a useful artificial brain must be found by trial and error, not by design. So I can’t fully understand how they work. And we can never program their behavior.

In our lab, we play the role of creators. We start with the simplest microscopic matter that forms by itself within a particular natural system. Combine them to create complex structures with more complex behavior. We find specimens that resemble viable organisms. Then clone, modify, breed them and test again. We repeat this process for generations. Simply put, lifelike AI agents are obtained through mutation and selective breeding, just like genetically modified organisms.

Throughout the process, the artificial life-like brain remains in a specially designed virtual reality environment. They never get an arm or a leg. Because then they can rampage and deal damage. Perhaps this is the right way to safely develop life-like AI. AI agents can thrive in the metaverse until they are confident they are safe and aligned with our values. After extensive testing, selected certified products can be usefully incorporated into various gadgets and industrial machines.

A lifelike artificial brain can be combined with existing generative AI for greater independence. But before we can start developing human-like AI, we need to establish ground rules for safe interaction between machines and humans. A secure shared environment can be the first step towards this goal.

Dr. Dmitry A. Kukruznyak is Director of Research and Development at Animate Condensed Matter Company, developing non-biological materials that mimic the functionality of biological neural networks. Prior to joining us, he was a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems (Germany), the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Studies (Germany) and the National Institute for Materials Science (Japan). He holds a master's degree in physics from the University of Miami (USA) and a PhD in materials science and engineering from the University of Washington (USA). His research contributes to the foundations of the physics of life, autonomous behavior and physical artificial intelligence.

