Google’s Pixel 7a drops to new low of $449





If you’ve been intrigued by Google’s mid-range phones but felt they were a little too expensive, now is the time to act. Amazon is selling the Google Pixel 7a at a new low price of $449, a $50 discount. Discounts apply regardless of color. The discounts bring the price down considerably, putting it on par with rivals such as Samsung’s Galaxy A54.

Google

pixel 7a

Google's mid-range Pixel drops to its all-time high.

There’s a good reason the Pixel 7a is still our favorite mid-range Android phone. It’s as fast as its high-end counterparts thanks to the Tensor G2 chip. Plus, it comes with some hard-to-find features in this price class, like a 90Hz display, wireless charging, and IP67 water resistance. Combine this with Google’s usual top-notch photography and this could be all the phone you need.

There is one reason for the suspension. Google’s standard model Pixel 7 has been slashed to $499 at the time of this writing, but it still offers some advantages over the 7a. It has a slightly larger and higher quality screen, a more advanced camera sensor and faster wireless charging. There is also an option for 256 GB of storage if the 7a’s 128 GB isn’t enough. However, you might prefer the 7a’s smaller screen, and you could spend the $50 you saved on accessories like cases and earbuds.

