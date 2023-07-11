Robots take the stage: UN technical agency showcases humanoid innovations





The world of robotics is advancing at an incredible pace, and the United Nations (UN) is at the forefront of exploring the possibilities of these amazing technologies. In a landmark event, the United Nations’ International Telecommunications Union hosted the world’s first press conference featuring humanoid social robots. The event, held at the AI ​​for Good Global Summit in Geneva, aims to foster discussion on the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. I was there.

Nine robots, carefully crafted to resemble humans, took center stage at the press conference. Among them were Sophia, the United Nations Development Program’s first robotic innovation ambassador, Grace, a robot designed for medical applications, and Desdemona, a Rockstar robot. Two of his other robots, Geminoid and Nadine, bore a striking resemblance to their creators. The existence of these robots not only showcased their capabilities, but also highlighted the limitations of current robotic technology.

While the event was intended to highlight human-machine collaboration, it was clear that some robots relied on pre-programmed responses. Sophia, for example, sometimes relied on scripted responses created by her team of writers in Hanson’s Robotics. It is important to note that it is not explicitly stated to what extent the robot’s responses are scripted or programmed by humans.

The AI ​​for Good Global Summit provided a platform for exploring the possibilities of human-machine collaboration. The participating robots were designed to demonstrate how these technologies can contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. From healthcare to innovation, these humanoid robots demonstrated the potential of AI to augment human capabilities to meet pressing global challenges.

One of the robots that stood out at the conference was Grace, a healthcare robot. Advances in AI and robotics have witnessed the transformation of patient care in the healthcare industry. Grace embodies this revolution by empowering healthcare professionals, increasing efficiency and improving patient outcomes. Whether it’s monitoring vital signs, providing medication reminders, or providing patient escorts, Grace demonstrates the potential of robots to enhance human caregiving.

UNDP’s Robot Innovation Ambassador, Sophia captivated audiences with her human-like appearance and advanced capabilities. Created by Hanson Robotics, Sophia represents a major breakthrough in humanoid robotics technology. She can participate in conversations, recognize her face, and express a wide range of emotions. Her role as Innovation Ambassador for Sofia highlights the UN’s commitment to harnessing technology for sustainable development.

Rockstar Robot Desdemona added some entertainment to the press conference. While her performance may have seemed like a lighthearted addition, she emphasized the robot’s potential to captivate and entertain audiences. Beyond entertainment, robots like Desdemona can play a role in education, tourism, and many other industries that require human-like interaction.

Despite the impressive capabilities humanoid robots have demonstrated, the press conference revealed that there are still limitations to be overcome. Reporters were asked to speak slowly and clearly when speaking to the robot, as the response lag was caused by the internet connection and not the robot itself. There were jerky pauses, audio issues, and inconsistent responses, highlighting the need for further advances in robotics and AI.

During the Q&A session, it became clear that some robots rely on scripted responses. This raises questions about the level of autonomy and independence these robots have. They can simulate human-like interactions, but their reactions are often guided by pre-programmed scripts. This highlights the importance of human intervention in shaping humanoid robot behavior and responses.

The press conference featuring humanoid robots comes at a time when rapid advances in AI systems are sparking global debate. Speech recognition technologies such as Apple’s Siri have been responding to simple human queries for years, but the release of his ChatGPT, a chatbot that can powerfully manipulate human language, pushes the boundaries of AI. rice field. These advances raise ethical concerns and challenges regarding AI’s impact on the workforce, privacy, and social norms.

A United Nations press conference featuring humanoid robots showcased remarkable progress in the fields of robotics and AI. The event not only highlighted the potential for human-machine collaboration, but also shed light on the challenges and limitations that still need to be addressed. As technology continues to evolve, it’s important to balance innovation with ethical considerations. Harnessing the power of robotics and AI can pave the way for a future where humans and machines work together for sustainable development and a better world.

Q: What is the purpose of the UN-sponsored press conference featuring humanoid robots?

A: The press conference was intended to foster discussion about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We exhibited humanoid robots, demonstrated their capabilities, and explored the possibilities of human-machine collaboration in various fields.

Q: Which robots were featured at the press conference?

A: Nine humanoid robots appeared at the press conference, including Sophia, the United Nations Development Program Robot Innovation Ambassador, Grace, a healthcare robot, and Desdemona, a Rockstar robot. There were also Geminoid and Nadine, robots resembling their creators. Each robot showcased different applications and functions.

Q: Did the robot that attended the press conference rely on pre-programmed responses?

A: Yes, some of the robots that attended the press conference relied on pre-programmed or scripted responses. For example, Sophia sometimes referred to scripted answers created by her team of writers at Hanson Robotics. It is not specified to what extent the robot’s reactions were scripted or programmed by humans.

Q: What role will humanoid robots play in medicine?

A: The healthcare robot Grace introduced at the conference exemplifies the potential of humanoid robots in healthcare. Robots like Grace can help medical professionals, monitor vital signs, provide medication reminders, and accompany patients to increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes.

Q: How does UNDP Robot Innovation Ambassador Sophia contribute to sustainable development?

A: Sophia, created by Hanson Robotics, represents a major advance in humanoid robotics technology. She can participate in conversations, recognize her face, and express emotions. As UNDP’s Robot She Innovation Ambassador, Sophia will showcase the UN’s commitment to harnessing technology, including robots, for sustainable development and innovation.

Q: What limitations did the press conference reveal?

A: The press conference highlighted the limitations of humanoid robot technology. Reporters were asked to speak slowly and clearly, as internet connections would cause a time lag in responses. Stuttering pauses, audio issues, and inconsistent responses highlighted the need for further advances in robotics and AI.

