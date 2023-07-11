Canada Launches First Technology Talent Strategy





Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser recently announced a new plan to attract global tech talent to Canada.

These measures, dubbed Canada’s Technology Talent Strategy, include:

1) New innovation streams under the International Mobility Program (IMP) 2) Digital nomads 3) Work permits for H1-B visa holders 4) Improvements to existing programs such as Global Skills Strategy and Startup Visas International Mobility Program (IMP) ) IRCC plans to: Develop new innovation streams under the IMP and attract highly talented people in the technical field. They plan to do this to address labor shortages in key tech jobs and expand the talent pool in Canada. The program is said to start by the end of 2023. This program is exempt from the Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). This process helps employers and workers support the priorities of Canada’s high-tech industry. The IRCC is currently considering two options: Employer-specific work permits of up to five years for workers destined to work for government-designated companies Open work permits Advanced work permits for certain high-demand occupations Up to 5 years for skilled workers Digital Nomads Canada will work with public and private partners to determine if additional policies to attract Digital Nomads would be beneficial to Canada to become a destination for Digital Nomads are planning

Digital nomads are currently only allowed to stay in Canada for a maximum of 6 months when working remotely for a foreign employer. The IRCC hopes that individuals with this type of visa will decide to stay in Canada and seek employment opportunities with Canadian employers.

Employment Permit for H1-B Visa Holders Canada recently decided that valid H1-B visa holders can enter Canada with their family members. They are eligible for a three-year work permit, allowing them to work for nearly any employer across Canada. Spouses and dependents will also be able to apply for temporary resident visas with work and study permits if required.

This measure is valid for one year or until the IRCC receives 10,000 applications. Only the individual applicant is counted in this number, not the accompanying family members.

Improving Existing Programs Global Skills Strategy: This is designed to give Canadian employers rapid access to highly skilled foreign talent. This work permit processing time will return to normal pre-pandemic processing times. In addition, the Canadian Employment and Social Development (ESDC) has met the two week criteria for processing the Global Talent Stream LMIA and IRCC has met his two week criteria for work permit applications.

Startup Visa: This visa provides an avenue into PR for foreign entrepreneurs with the support of designated Canadian venture capital funds, angel investor organizations, or business incubators for startups. Due to the long wait times, we were assigned more spots on this program. The goal for this category is to triple the number of permanent residents expected in the federal business category in 2023, with an expected increase in 2024 and 2025.

Recognizing the long wait times and high interest in start-up visas, the IRCC should change the temporary work permit options for SUV applicants to allow them to apply for an open work permit for up to three years instead of one year. It was determined. A work permit that restricts you to work only for your own start-up.

Finally, the IRCC will also prioritize applications supported by committed capital or approved by business incubators to move to the forefront of processing.

