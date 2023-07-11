‘Metaversity’ faces the economic realities of virtual learning





Visiting Egypt, leaving for Mars, time-traveling, and rebuilding an entire college campus isn’t as expensive as it sounds. When everything takes place in the virtual realm of the Metaverse, nearly anything is possible to support new and innovative learning experiences.

But the financial realities are becoming clearer for universities that have pioneered experimenting with the concept of the Metaverse and classes conducted in virtual reality. The metaverse is expensive and difficult to implement for large numbers of faculty and students.

The dilemma we have is that demand and interest are higher than we can handle, said Daniel Mintz, dean of information technology at the University of Maryland Global Campus.

The University of Maryland is one of 10 institutions selected by Facebook parent company Meta to participate in the Fall 2022 Metaversity Pilot Program. The effort is part of his $150 million investment in immersive learning at Metas.

Combining the Metaverse and the University, Metaversity is an immersive educational platform used by faculty and students wearing virtual reality headsets. Teachers and students meet in real time as if they were meeting in person, sometimes in simulated classrooms, and in recreations of environments ranging from historical contexts and literary works to bodies, organs, and even other planets.

New Mexico State University’s metaversity includes an immersive solar system.

According to interviews with the program directors of the six participating universities, the program itself has been generally well received by both faculty and students.

The main problem reported is maintaining costs, especially for maintaining and expanding efforts after the program ends. 50 of his headsets will be donated to Metaversity Pilot schools to be kept after the two-year program ends.

Robbie Grant, director of technology at New Mexico State University, said it can’t scale quickly, and the university has found additional funding to buy 15 more headsets at the school’s own expense. .

But Grant said the high cost of future headsets could make them hard to come by. This situation is exacerbated by equipment upgrades every few years as technology advances.

For consumers, the Metas Quest 2 headset currently costs $300 or $350 depending on the model. The Quest 3 headset will be available this fall for $500.

A chemistry laboratory held in the Metaverse.

They will age and become a fairly costly endeavor, Grant said. We have to be strategic about what course they’re on and where we’re going from here.

The Metas program will launch in 2022 following the initial success of Georgia-based Morehouse College’s own Metaversity program. The program was launched a year ago at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musina Morris, Morehouse’s metaversity director, said there was a spirit of collaboration, innovation and the grit to make it happen at a time when so many had lost hope in the education system.

Morris now serves as an informal mentor for other colleges embarking on their own Metaverse journeys. Twenty more schools will join the pilot program this fall.

Meta has funded the program over the past two years through a $2 million donation to Iowa-based educational technology company VictoryXR. According to VictoryXR CEO Steve Grubbs, the funds are being distributed among his 30 schools as much as possible.

The “digital twin” of Fullerton University, based in California. I mean an exact replica of a university campus in the metaverse.

In addition to the donated headsets, VictoryXR will train faculty to use the headsets and build a digital twin of the university, an exact replica of the campus within the metaverse. In return, the pilot university will be required to pay an annual software license fee of $180 per headset to access the VictoryXR Metaverse software for the duration of the two-year pilot program.

Meta did not respond to a request for comment on the show.

In total, Morehouse took nearly 700 students in Metaverse classes on topics such as biology, African studies, and education. The university’s programs are funded by grants, totaling about $750,000 since spring 2021. Grants serve a variety of purposes. One is a proof of concept. The other focuses on students creating their own content. The third is to fund students studying culturally appropriate avatars.

Many of these grants have come from technology companies that have recently faced job cuts and financial difficulties. As such, some future funding deals are up in the air.

This year has been a very interesting grant year, Morris said. We didn’t get as much funding as we wanted.

Morehouse does not want to be funded by raising student fees, adding that program expansion will be determined by future grants. She doesn’t want to pass on the extra costs to students, she said.

It’s time for tech companies and educational institutions to be at the forefront of supporting these programs, she said, adding that education will not change unless universities revitalize these programs.

Other institutions participating in the program are also touting its success, while also considering the logistics and costs of scaling it.

The University of Maryland Global Campus has installed more than 100 headsets and mailed them to students because the campus is mostly remote, Mintz said. In addition to his 50 donated headsets, the university purchased 50 more for him at about $300 each.

You can also hold meetings within the metaverse.

All the students love it, he said. What I don’t know how to solve is the cost of the headset.

Mintz said it may take three to four years before costs are low enough that schools like ours can easily use them.

The university is nearing the end of a two-year pilot run through the summer of 2024. Mintz said the university is weighing its options, but due to its popularity, it will most likely go ahead with the program at some point.

Other institutions are turning to alternative funding methods to keep their expanded metaversity programs alive.

New Mexico State University is working with Meta-funded New Mexico school districts to bring the technology to local high schools. South Dakota State University has found success with donations from alumni and its foundation.

In my mind, there’s a part of me that wants to say, “Oh, it’s amazing to have this much support,” but alumni and donors are considering their own experiences. “When you see and touch it, you know it can solve a real problem,” said Greg Harbinger, associate dean of the South Dakota State University of Natural Sciences. He added that many alumni have witnessed the growing popularity of headsets among their children and grandchildren, pointing to the potential for gamification of education.

Anatomy and Biology courses use the metaverse to immerse students in the subject matter.

One thing that could accelerate adoption and thereby lower the cost of headsets is Apple’s interest in virtual and augmented reality. The company announced its own headset, the Apple Vision Pro, in June.

Andrew Sedillo, Director of Educational Design for Microcredentials at New Mexico State University, said that for the majority of people, once Apple is in the game, and once they support Apple, others will want to be in the game. said deaf.

But VictoryXRs’ Grubbs said the cost of the Metas headset is already low enough. He pointed out that typical MacBook laptops are more expensive.

It’s mostly a matter of where to prioritize hardware purchases, he said. We need a decision maker to appreciate the concept even if this hardware costs a little less than his Chromebook.

VictoryXR will showcase its value with newly added tools such as a virtual horse ranch for veterans in need of medical care. However, the general public has not yet embraced this technology.

Kathy Hirsch-Pasek of Temple University said the growing popularity of artificial intelligence has cooled overall acceptance of the Metaverse.

Harsh Pasek, who is also a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution, said a year ago many companies were at full steam ahead. Today that is not true. They put a lot of money into AI and alternatives to Twitter.

That said, the concept of metaversity and virtual reality learning is pretty cool, said Harsh Pasek.

It’s like a magical school bus. She said that college was like going on an expedition with Mr. Frizzle. That’s why I think it has so much potential, but it was still so far away.

There’s a saying that technology isn’t truly transformative until it gets boring, Pratt said. Pointing to a cell phone, he said the application didn’t evolve until it became so popular that everyone, including grandmas, had a cell phone.

Glen Platt, C. Michael Armstrong Professor of Emerging Technologies at the Ohio-based University of Miami, said many pilots expected the technology to get significant support. “It’s a lot further than 5-10 years,” he said.

Virtual reality, and indeed augmented reality, will inevitably take center stage in the learning experience, he said. But that’s probably 20 or 40 years away. We still have a long way to go.

