Black Tech Week Connects Entrepreneurs, Investors and Experts in the Startup Ecosystem





Interested in conversations about entrepreneurship, mental health, the experiences of black and brown founders, and thousands of ideas in one place? Black Tech Week continues next week with over 100 speakers With more than 50 employees participating, it will be a week full of innovation. Cincinnati Music Hall and adjacent Memorial Hall host most events from July 18-20.

What started as an ecosystem-building festival for tech minorities has turned out to be a boon for both the city and local startup networks. Described as the “black gathering place in tech,” the event attracts talent and entrepreneurs of color from across the country.

Actress, author, activist and producer Issa Rae is this year’s keynote speaker. Over 3,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event.

Home to hundreds of international companies, technology leaders, and a national name for innovation, Cincinnati is no stranger to creating opportunities. Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble, Kroger and Syntus are among Black Tech Week’s sponsors.

The Lightship Foundation, which serves both entrepreneurs and organizations, has acquired Black Tech Week in 2022. Founder and CEO Candice Matthews Brackeen said: “

Cincinnati touts a competitive advantage for entrepreneurs when it comes to recruiting and retaining talent, as well as its entrepreneurial support network. Cincinnati’s startup ecosystem is supported by resources such as the Cincinnati Innovation District and startup accelerator Cintrifuse. His Cintrifuse home in Union Hall, Over-the-Rhine, is one of the resources the city offers the founder, and the building regularly welcomes guests from around the country.

Inc. Magazine will host a satellite event, Inc. Founders House, next to The Transept’s Music Hall this year. Entrepreneurs can connect, pitch their business to Inc. editors, and hear from other founders.

Author Miya Bird was invited by Inc. Magazine to speak on how to craft a founder story at Inc. Founders House, a Black Tech Week satellite event. She will be speaking in the transept next to the Cincinnati Music Hall on July 20th from 2:35pm to 3:35pm. Miya will serve as president of She The Culture Collaborative, a consulting, training and coaching cooperative she founded focused on employee well-being and workplace culture.

