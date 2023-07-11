Site Reliability Engineer (f/m/x) OMS and Google Cloud





Position overview

The Central Intelligence Office (CCIO) develops comprehensive technology architectures and jointly used technology platforms for private client businesses.

OMS is the strategic central platform for document generation and optimization. Its main function is to receive business data transactions or customer data and create document formats (such as PDF) as output to various customer communication channels and archives.

As a Site Reliability Engineer, you will be responsible for all aspects of production engineering including hands-on support, setting up monitoring and automation tools, and driving toward resolution of production issues. You will work closely with our offshore production support and implementation teams in Romania and Germany to ensure a safe and reliable production environment.

responsibility

Develop technical expertise in OMS applications including business flow, application architecture, and infrastructure configuration. Automate real-time monitoring, technical workarounds, and other “hard” tasks including deployment. Drive the transformation of traditional operations support into something more innovative and engineering-focused. Approach based on Google’s SRE concept Set up application configuration including DR, backup and restore, or network in production environment. Ensure your application technology stack is up to date and lead end-to-end critical infrastructure and software upgrades. Conduct post-mortem analysis of incidents and take necessary actions to minimize impact and avoid recurrence. Ensure bug fixes and stability-related features are prioritized within the development team’s backlog Manage major incidents toward resolution Keep all parties informed and impact as minimal as possible Seek skills and experience University degree from an accredited institution Professional experience as an SRE, DevOps, or Production Engineering role or senior SL3 support role with a technology focus on Docker/Kubernetes operations with GKE Solid knowledge or extensive experience with any of the following cloud platforms Previous experience with Linux-based technologies such as application servers, messaging platforms, load balancers, etc. Proficient user of relational databases, such as writing SQL queries Fluent English reading, writing and speaking skills, German is a plus What we offer you:

Please note that it may vary slightly depending on the location.

Please contact Tim Guldzynski if you have any recruitment related questions.

Contact: Tim Grzynski (+49 151 7464 6917)

Our values ​​are to create an open work environment that embraces diversity, gratitude and different opinions. Only a corporate culture that combines different perspectives, not just cultural and social backgrounds, can drive innovation. Bringing together a variety of talents and ideas is critical to Deutsche Bank’s commercial success, so we rely on a diverse team that enables people to reach their full potential.

Our corporate culture sets high ethical standards and promotes good cooperation. We are looking forward to receiving talented applicants regardless of cultural background, nationality, ethnicity, gender/gender identity, physical ability, religion, or generation. Talk to us: We offer flexible working hours models and other additional benefits to support your professional life.

Visit Inside Deutsche Bank to learn more about Deutsche Bank’s culture, including our diversity, equal opportunity and inclusion practices, leadership culture, future work practices and more.

