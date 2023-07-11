Google loses prominent director to lead augmented reality effort





Mark Lukowski, director of Google’s augmented reality software team, has retired. Lucovsky built the software for his AR products at Google, including the recently canned “Iris” smart glasses. He said Google’s “shaky commitment and vision” for AR weighed on his decision to leave.

Senior engineering director Mark Lucovsky, who was hired to lead work on Google’s augmented reality product, has left the company.

In late 2021, Google hired Lukowski to build the operating system and software for its “Project Iris” smart glasses and other AR devices.

As Insider recently reported, the group has experienced a lot of turmoil in recent months following the departure of Google’s AR/VR head Clay Bavor and the company’s decision to discontinue its Iris smart glasses. ing.

“The recent change in AR leadership and Google’s shaky commitments and vision have weighed heavily on my decisions,” Lukowski told Insider after his resignation.

Mr. Lukovsky told his colleagues last month that he was leaving the company. His last day was June 30th.

Since launching Iris, Google has focused on building the Android platform that will power the upcoming Samsung headsets. Insiders say the company has changed its mindset about AR, moving from being a hardware manufacturer to being a software provider.

Lukowski, who worked at Google in the 2000s, is a well-respected figure in the tech industry. At Microsoft, he helped build the Windows NT operating system. When Lukowski first announced he was quitting Microsoft to join Google, then-CEO Steve Ballmer was so furious at the news that he picked up his chair and threw it across the room. said. (Balmer later claimed that the story was an exaggeration.)

Prior to his recent stint at Google, Lukowski helped Meta build an Android alternative that would power its own VR and AR hardware, which was later scrapped, reports The Information.

“Going forward, we want to explore opportunities to further advance augmented reality technology and its fusion with generative AI,” said Lukowski. “I approach the next chapter with enthusiasm and anticipation for the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.”

Are you a current or former Google employee and would like to share more? -1836).

