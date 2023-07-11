Google orders anonymous email sender information to be handed over to former Victorian Labor candidate | Victoria





Google was ordered to turn over the account information and IP address of a person who allegedly defamed a Victorian Labor Party candidate in an email.

Nurul Khan was confirmed to run for the Labor Party in last year’s state elections, but on 9 November an email strewn with allegations against him was sent to ministers and the press.

He was subsequently stripped of his approval as a Senate candidate for the Western Capital Region before the Nov. 26 vote.

Khan sued Google in federal court, asking it to find out the identity of the anonymous sender and sue him for defamation.

His attorney, Justin Castellan, read part of the sender’s allegations in court on Tuesday, saying the content of the email was completely defamatory.

The email accused Khan of corruption and abuse and said he had to pay a fine for unethical behavior.

Castellan asked Google to hand over the sender’s user account information and IP address.

Google representatives did not appear in federal court in Melbourne on Tuesday and instead filed a draft order.

Judge Catherine Button ordered the tech giant to provide Google account subscriber registration information and IP login email addresses around Nov. 9.

We have a deadline of 20 days from receipt of the order.

Another hearing is scheduled for August to see if Mr Khan can continue his defamation.

