Meet startups leading the way in circular design and sustainable innovation





I’ve been writing about fashion tech for a while. Originally, my interest was in wearables incorporating IoT, but the reality is that most wearable clothing has become obsolete in museums and catwalks, and commercialization has ended in disaster.

But now I am very interested in startups that approach fashion from a sustainability perspective and embody principles such as material innovation, restorability and circular design. Here are some great companies to check out and take advantage of.

INDUO (France/UK)

INDUO specializes in textile innovation. We have developed a fabric that is resistant to dirt and sweat (six patents have been applied for).

More than 50% of a shirt’s overall environmental impact is in how it’s cared for. INDUO fabric repels sweat and associated bacteria, so you can wash your clothes less often, save water and energy, and wear them longer.

This fabric is used by fashion brands around the world.

HNST Jeans (Belgium)

Founded in 2018, HNST turns old jeans into new ones with a significantly lower environmental impact than buying another set of jeans. An average of 7,000 liters of water is used to make traditional jeans. HNST uses only 361 liters, saving 95%.

Its jeans are made with 56% recycled denim fibres, 21% Tencel and 23% Greek cotton, and can be recycled again. HNST jeans are stocked worldwide.

Sneaker Rescue (Germany)

I’m sure I’m not the only reader who lives in sneakers. With Sneaker Rescue, you can bring your sneakers back to life without going to the repair shop.

Send us a picture of your company via Whatsapp or email and we will determine the possible repair level and cost. Then send me the sneakers within a few weeks. They will return it like new. Huh, that’s right.

Infinite Athletic (Spain)

Let’s start with the most interesting thing about this company. The string of the old tennis racket is likened to clothes.

In true circulation, we recycle our garments along with discarded racquet strings in a process that creates virgin polymers.

After two years of research and development, the Barcelona company has produced clothing with fabrics that are resistant to sweat, friction and abrasion. Sportswear that can be worn for a lifetime.

Rebel Repair (Germany)

Finding someone to fix your clothes, shoes and leather bags is easy unless you want to wander into a dark and dingy mall where the only other tenants are key cutters and children’s clothing stores. not work.

Repair Rebelshas provides a platform where technology meets traditional craftsmen, tailors, shoemakers and leatherworkers who have never had a digital presence before.

Digitizing the local handicraft industry offers a real alternative to fast fashion, saves money, protects local jobs, keeps handicrafts alive and gives skilled workers value for money. You can pay your wages accordingly.

Book and pay for repairs. Your goods will be picked up locally in Düsseldorf (or can be mailed from elsewhere) and returned.

Resortex (Belgium)

Resortecshas has developed an innovative solution to help you recycle your clothes more effectively.

Sewn garments usually have to be unraveled before they can be recycled, a process that is time consuming and expensive. Resorts has designed a new type of yarn that facilitates the disassembly process.

The yarns have different melting points (150°C, 170°C, 200°C) and are melted using a commercial oven. This allows you to dismantle up to 500 kg of clothing (equivalent to more than 1,000 pairs of jeans) at the same time.

COSH (Belgium)

I was ignorant of not mentioning COSH. COSH is a search engine platform that helps you find sustainable fashion brands near you.

The platform screens and analyzes brands’ supply chains for sustainability and the circular economy. Gain access to local, conscious shopping choices.

Check out to find sustainable brands near you.

