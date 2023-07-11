Amazon Prime Day deals on Bluetooth speakers this year





Amazon

Did you hear me? I thought so. That’s the sound of Prime Day sales where quality Bluetooth speakers are literally discounted by the half hour.

Amazon showcases the best portable speakers from JBL, Bang & Olufsen, Sony and more. $100 Off JBL Extreme? With a sale this good, you may need to buy more than one.

Top Deals on Prime Day Bluetooth Speakers for Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

When it comes to Bluetooth portable speakers, JBL is by far the favorite, but Amazon is also pushing big deals on other top brands like Bang & Olufsen, Megaboom, and Sony.

If you need more than one portable Bluetooth speaker, Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up. And if you’re smart enough to think ahead for the holiday season, small speakers like JBL’s adorable (yes, adorable) Portable Speaker are on sale for $25 and are great stocking stuffers and holiday gifts.

JBL Charge 5: Save $60 JBL

If Bluetooth speakers were to be the MVP, JBL would definitely be the one. The JBL Charge 5 (8.7 x 3.67 x 3.76 inches) was given 4.8 stars by buyers, and its “big sound” was noted many times.

This speaker features a long-lasting battery that delivers up to 20 hours of listening. Waterproof (IP67 rated) and dustproof, this speaker is ready to go wherever your adventures continue. A built-in power bank lets you charge while you listen to music, and the Party Boost feature lets you pair multiple compatible JBL speakers for the ultimate big sound.

JBL Charge 5, $120 with Prime (down from $180)

$120 at Amazon JBL Xtreme 3: Save $100 at Amazon

Waterproof (IP67) and dustproof, the JBL Extreme 3 (13.4 x 29.8 x 13.6 inches) delivers immersive sound and deep bass that’ll immerse you in your music wherever you go.

This speaker’s portable design features a carrying strap with a built-in bottle opener, making this speaker the ultimate party accessory or party starter. One of JBL’s most popular Bluetooth speakers, he’s got up to 15 hours of playtime.

JBL Xtreme 3, $280 (down from $380)

$280 at Amazon Plus Bluetooth Speaker Sale: Sony SRS-XG300 Party Speaker: Save $150 at Amazon

Sony’s ultralight portable speaker (13.94 x 6.5 x 8 inches) features a retractable handle for easy portability. Waterproof (IP67 rated) and dustproof, this speaker delivers powerful, clear, distortion-free sound with up to 25 hours of playtime.

You can customize your sound controls using the Sony Music Center app and even charge your phone through the speaker’s USB port. It has been rated 4.5 stars and has been praised by verified buyers for its excellent sound quality.

Sony SRS-XG300 Party Speaker, $198 with Prime (down from $350)

$198 on Amazon Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: Save $10 on Amazon

The Bang & Olufsen Ultraportable Speaker (3.2 x 3.2 x 5 inches) features a lightweight design (weighing less than 650g), making it the ultimate accessory for taking sound on the go. It can play up to 27 hours of sound on a single charge, and the simple controls make it easy to pair your mobile device.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore, $190 (down from $200)

$190 at Amazon Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3: Save $60 at Amazon

Known for its loud, powerful, and clear 360-degree sound, the Megaboom 3 (3.2 x 3.2 x 8.75 inches) features an all-new magic button that lets you control sound directly on your speakers.

Designed for performance, the Megaboom 3 is covered in a stylish and durable two-tone fabric. The speaker is waterproof (IP67 rated) and dustproof, and can be fully submerged in water for 30 minutes without damaging the speaker.

Pair 2, 3 or more compatible speakers for the ultimate party sound. Get ready to be a party house.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 with Prime $140 (down from $200)

$140 at Amazon DOSS Bluetooth Speaker with Subwoofer: Save $20 at Prime Amazon

Powered by dual 10W dull range drivers, a 12W subwoofer and enhanced with DSP technology, the DOSS Soundbox XL (6.6 x 2.9 x 2.7 inches) promises rich, ‘room-filling’ sound from bass to treble.

The rechargeable battery provides up to 10 hours of playback at 50% volume and charges in just 3-4 hours.

Equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 technology, it can stream music up to 33 feet.

DOSS Bluetooth speaker with subwoofer, $69 with Prime (down from $90)

$69 at Amazon Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1: Save $80 at Amazon

Small but mighty, Bang & Olufsen’s second-generation Beaosound A1 (5.5 W x 3.15 W x 1.1 H inches) delivers powerful sound. Durable and lightweight, this sleek and powerful speaker is dust and water resistant (IP67). An intuitive speaker with built-in voice control (hello, Alexa) and his Beosonic tuning via the Bang & Olufsen app.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1, $200 (down from $280)

$200 on Amazon Sony Extra Bass: $35 on Amazon Prime

Sony’s ultra-compact portable Bluetooth speaker (3.43 x 3.43 x 4.41 inches) delivers extra bass and deep sound. This waterproof (IP67) and dustproof speaker delivers up to 16 hours of battery life and easily connects to Bluetooth for the ultimate on-the-go streaming experience.

Sony Extra Bass, $35 with Prime (down from $60)

$35 at Amazon

Shop more Prime Day deals on Bluetooth speakers:

Amazon Prime Sports and Fitness Best Deals for 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here. The two-day Amazon sale event from July 11th to 12th is his one of the biggest sale events of the year. Home gym essentials like free weights, treadmills, massage guns, Apple AirPods, fitness trackers (like Garmin and Apple Watch), heart rate monitors and more are available at Black Friday prices. So, if it’s a sports or fitness product, you’ll probably find the highest rated products on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Check out Amazon Prime Day deals on top sports and fitness brands for you and your family. Check out more great Prime Day deals handpicked by our friends on CBS News Essentials, ETOnline and ComicBook.com.

Top Prime Day Deals Picks

Prime Day Home Gym Deals

Best Prime Day Deals On Fitness Tech

best prime day nutrition deals

best prime day fitness apparel deals

Other Prime Day Sports Deals

