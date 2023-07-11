



Google has identified issues with indexing content from news publishers and displaying that content on Google News. Google said it is working to resolve the issue, but said the issue could reduce traffic from Google News.

Google statement. “There is an ongoing issue with Google News indexing that is impacting all sites,” Google said in a statement in its Google Search Status Report. Your site may be experiencing a drop in traffic from Google News. We are working to identify the root cause. The next update he will be in 24 hours. “

Google’s John Mueller posted about this on Twitter:

Traffic may be affected. Many publishers have complained about severe traffic issues with Google News. Some publishers are reporting very bad traffic results, as you can see from this Google News his publisher help thread.

why do we care If your site is on Google News and you’ve noticed a drop in traffic from Google News over the past few weeks, it may be related to this Google News indexing bug.

Google is currently aware of this issue and is working on a fix in the future.

About the author

Barry Schwartz is a contributing editor for Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns his New York-based web consulting firm, RustyBrick. He also runs the He Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on the very advanced He SEM He topic. You can follow Barry on his Twitter here.

