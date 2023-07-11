G60 Science and Technology Corridor Gives New Vitality to Delta Region





Since 2016, the G60 science and technology innovation corridor in the Yangtze River Delta has gone through version 1.0 “from Songjiang”, version 2.0 “connecting Jiaxing and Hangzhou” and version 3.0 “joint construction of nine cities”.

After that, it was included in the National 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and the 2035 Vision “Outline of the Yangtze River Delta Regional Development Plan”, clearly stating the need to “become an internationally advanced science and technology”. Strengthen technological strength and industrial system, accelerate the construction of the G60 science and technology corridor in the Yangtze River Delta and the industrial innovation belt along the Shanghai-Nanjing route, and enhance the ability to promote global resource allocation and national development in the Yangtze River Delta region. Improve. development. “

Breathtaking views along the G60 Science, Technology and Innovation Corridor. This corridor has witnessed high-quality and coordinated development in the Yangtze River Delta.

Practices in the region continue to deepen and become national strategies, national plans and national actions.

By fully implementing the new development concept in a complete, precise and comprehensive manner, and focusing on the two keywords of “integration” and “high quality”, Matsue’s source of innovation is market-oriented and legalized. Rely on methods to enhance integration and development. Collaborate with 8 cities: Jiaxing, Hangzhou, Jinhua, Suzhou, Huzhou, Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei to efficiently deploy various elements in a wider area and precisely dock innovative elements , focus on promoting cross-regional deep cooperation in the industrial chain. The real economy and the ecology of science and technology.

Over the past seven years, the G60 Science and Technology Corridor has continuously broken new ground and opened up a repeatable and pushable new path for China to achieve high-quality regional coordinated development.

Driving northeast to southwest along the Songjiang section of the G60 highway, you will see many industrial parks and modernized factories.

coordinated development

These include the Linhang Songjiang Science and Technology City along the Songjiang section of the 40-kilometer G60 highway, the Songjiang New City Headquarters R&D Function Zone, the Songjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone Western Area, and three other integrated science cities. Six professional innovation areas: Tokyo Artificial Intelligence Industrial Base, Songjiang Science and Technology Film Park, Songjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone Eastern Area, Songjiang Export Processing Zone, Songjiang University Urban Entrepreneurship Innovation Cluster Zone, Songjiang Intelligent Logistics Functional Zone.

Haier Ziya Industrial Park is like a flag that shows the achievements of the development of Songjiang City. A number of major industrial projects such as Haier Zhigu, Zhengtai Qidi Smart Electric Port, Super Semiconductor and Xiuzheng Pharmaceuticals have settled in Songjiang.

The 1.0 version of the G60 science and technology corridor has established a high-quality development axis for Songjiang City. Currently, 95 percent of Matsue City’s advanced manufacturing, science and technology, and industrial sectors are concentrated on both sides of his G60 highway.

Cai Bin

Haier’s smart washing machine factory in Songjiang

The integrated circuit industry is experiencing rapid growth, with giants such as OmniVision and Quectel Communication further strengthening the industry chain.

At present, there are 121 related enterprises in the region, realizing a complete industrial chain layout and development.

A biopharmaceutical cluster is forming. Fosun Pharma obtained listing approval for the first biosimilar drug in Japan. Haohai Biological has become China’s largest manufacturer of bone and joint space viscoelastic supplements, and Huadao Biotechnology has broken his overseas monopoly on CAR-T cell industrial technology.

There are now nearly 3,000 biopharmaceutical companies in the region, focused on building a biopharmaceutical industry cluster worth more than RMB 100 billion (US$13.8 billion).

Artificial intelligence is on the rise Tencent’s G60 artificial intelligence advanced computing center, with a total investment of 45 billion yuan, is the world’s largest single-scale advanced computing hub for artificial intelligence.

The G60 Brain Intelligence Science and Technology Innovation Base focuses on the cutting-edge fields of brain science and artificial brain research, promoting the research and development and industrialization of artificial brain intelligence technology, and the innovation and application of brain-machine interface technology breakthroughs.

CSG and Kuka have had fruitful successes in the field of robotic intelligent manufacturing system integration. More than 840 companies in the field of artificial intelligence have built “Matsue’s strength” in this field.

“6+X” Emerging Industries

“6+X” strategic emerging industries, such as artificial intelligence, biomedicine, integrated circuits, new materials, new energy, intelligent security, satellite internet, and information technology, will emerge in the Songjiang area like bamboo shoots after the spring rains, and contribute to society. supporting the Quality development.

Synergistic development is the essence of quality development. In 2017, Songjiang, Jiaxing and Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province signed a strategic cooperation agreement, and the G60 science and technology corridor in the Yangtze River Delta was extended from the original 40 kilometers to 180 kilometers across Songjiang, Jiaxing and Hangzhou.

Construction of the 2.0 version of the Shanghai-Jiaxing-Hangzhou G60 science and technology corridor has started. In 2018, relying on the opportunity of the construction of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway and the Songjiang hub, a national large-scale project, nine cities co-hosted the first G60 science and technology corridor joint conference and issued a statement. Signing the “Songjiang Declaration” and the Strategic Cooperation Agreement, this corridor has officially developed to version 3.0, connecting 1 city, 9 cities and 3 provinces (Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui) across the Yangtze River Delta, including Songjiang, Jiaxing and Hangzhou. got to cover. , Jinhua, Suzhou, Huzhou, Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei under the leadership of “One Corridor, One Core, Nine Cities”, synergistic development has been launched and is fully underway.

Jiang Huihui

Scientific achievements are on display in the exhibition halls of the G60 Science, Technology and Innovation Corridors.

The Wuhu (Shanghai) Industrial Innovation Center project of the Yangtze River Delta G60 science and technology corridor began construction in June in Songjiang. This is the first “technology innovation base” commissioned by a city in Anhui to build its own facility in Shanghai.

He said, “The project is based on a “cooperative innovation model between two cities: incubation in Shanghai, industrialization in Wuhu, research and development in Shanghai, production in Wuhu, front-end in Shanghai, and back-end in Wuhu.” ‘ will create. An employee of the Wuhu City Government Shanghai Liaison Office. “This corridor provides a platform for innovation and cooperation between cities, promoting specialization and complementary functions.”

The Yangtze River Delta G60 Science and Technology Corridor covers an area of ​​76,200 square kilometers with a population of about 57.92 million. Through mutual benefits, active exchanges and win-win development, the nine cities that make up the corridor continue to generate high-quality development vitality and bring about new changes.

