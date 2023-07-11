Upside Foods Reveals Cultured Meat Descaling Recipe at TC Disrupt 2023





How far have meat eaters gone to combat climate change and reduce the inhumane factory farming environment? This is a big question if you are a player in the artificial meat industry. How do we overcome the initial disease factors, and what will it take to bring the cost of lab-grown meat on par with that of conventional ungulate and feathered meat?

These are just three of the many topics often discussed by Upside Foods founder and CEO Uma Valeti when he attended the sustainability stage of TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco in September 1921.

Meat giant Upside Foods is the first to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market laboratory- and cell-cultured meat, and has received nearly $600 million in funding from high-profile investors. . Some of them include Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, Bill Gates, Cargill, Norwest, Softbank, Temasek and Tyson Foods.

But the challenge of commercializing cultured meat on a large scale while keeping prices down is a daunting one. The cost of cell culture media alone can run from hundreds to thousands of dollars per liter. In terms of cost and time required to build a scalable infrastructure, this is a long gamble.

I have a question. For example, why would a person buy expensive lab meat when the conventional meat they love is cheaper? Will it be enough to move the masses beyond attachment?

I wanted to hear how Upside plans to win the hearts, minds and stomachs of consumers, and Valetis’ plans and timelines to bring mass-produced products to people at prices that compete with conventional meat. .

Upside’s first product will be chicken, which will initially be sold in restaurants. See what other lab-grown meats are hitting the table, what else the company is working on, and if Valeti has any metaphorically interesting or unexpected challenges. please give me.

The upside may be the primary factor, but it is by no means the only factor. There are a number of other interesting start-ups trying to prove that a large market for cell-cultured meat exists. Valeti and others in the lab-grown meat industry have their jobs assigned to them and can’t wait to see what happens next.

Dr. Uma Valeti: Founder and CEO of Upside Foods

Dr. Uma Valeti founded Upside Foods in 2015 and serves as CEO. As one of the first companies to produce multi-species cultured meat, the company is partnering with the established meat industry to be the first to receive green light from the FDA for cultured meat, poultry or seafood products. Along the way, we have achieved notable milestones.

Valetis’ vision is to transform the food system to be more sustainable and humane, while allowing people around the world to eat the meat they love.

Valeti has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Aspen Idea Festival and SXSW. In 2019, he was named a Global Thinker of the Decade by Foreign Policy magazine. Valeti is a Mayo Clinic-trained cardiologist and Adjunct Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Stanford University.

Hear more conversations with leading experts on the Sustainability stage featuring topics like urban mobility, sustainable fashion, green infrastructure and new mobility. This is just one of six new stages in Disrupt’s six breakthrough sectors.

