Defense Innovations Deployed in Ukraine Realize Strategic Goals of NATO Summit





Organized on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the event will provide a glimpse at the forefront of Lithuanian defense innovations unfolding in Ukraine, how emerging technologies are changing the nature of warfare and close cooperation within NATO. It was a show that showed practically how to build the foundation of About new disruptive technology.

NATO Focuses on Emerging Disruptive Technologies

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Lithuania Greta Tukut should learn at the pre-NATO summit event titled “Innovation and Investment for Defense, Deterrence and Security” in Vilnius on 10 July 2023 emphasized lessons. Ukraine is currently testing defense innovations. Having quality, timely products ready when you need them is very important. Collaboration is key to understanding what products the government expects and what products the military can use. The NATO summit is a pivotal moment for our country, an opportunity to create a model that fosters innovation cooperation among member states while fostering defense investment and production.

Newly appointed Executive Director of the 1B NATO Innovation Fund (NIF), Andrea Travelson, emphasized the role innovation plays within NATO. Innovation in emerging and disruptive technologies must be guided responsibly by the fundamental principles of security, freedom and human empowerment. All of these are synonymous with NATO’s democratic values ​​and the mission of the NIF.

Traverson also encouraged smaller countries to adopt emerging and disruptive technologies early, highlighting their potential role as leaders in driving innovation and driving broader technology adoption within the alliance.

“The Vilnius Summit is of great significance for defense innovation, especially with the operationalization of NATO’s pioneering innovation incentive mechanisms, the NATO Innovation Fund and the NATO Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA). We are pleased to welcome the managing directors of both institutions to our conference.” added Viktorija Trimbel, managing director of CoInvest Capital and co-organizer of the event.

Lithuanian VC funds: driving innovation

As Lithuania’s role in the field of geopolitics and innovation becomes more prominent, so too are the country’s venture capital funds. A Lithuanian VC fund has amassed $55 million worth of dry powder, explicitly allocated for dual-use investments.

Andrius Milinaviius, Managing Partner of Baltic Sandbox Ventures, emphasized the importance of such funding: “We are looking to commercialize innovations that start with basic R&D and find applied use cases. We focus on deep tech (including dual-use technologies) because we understand how complicated the road is.”Especially when working with start-ups looking to enter the dual-use space, we We need to help them in their role as activists to help bring these innovations to the end user.

From the Lithuanian lab to the Ukrainian frontline

The event showcased a range of innovative solutions developed by Lithuanian SMEs with capabilities ranging from electronic warfare, long-range initiators, anti-drone solutions, space lasers and unjamming UAVs.

These are not mere theoretical developments, but practical, field-tested technologies that have proven themselves in the Ukrainian conflict. Dominykas Milaius, his partner at Baltic Sandbox Ventures, affirms: “These emerging technological solutions will not only help the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the ongoing counteroffensive, but will also provide new warfare models that will benefit all NATO member states, some of which are already in service. We are at the forefront of proving the value of our technology. “

The war in Ukraine has clearly demonstrated the imperative of introducing innovation, which is being done by the private sector, government and academia working together to ensure access to funding across a wide range of technological developments. can be realized only ifGiedrymas Jeglinskas, Atlantic Council Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Former NATO Assistant Secretary General

In her opening statement at the event, Erica Kurokina, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania, said: “Vast opportunities await in fields as diverse as aerospace, AI and photonics. Our defense industry is open.” rice field. “We aim to promote economic growth through these technological advances while enhancing security and providing assistance to Ukraine.”

With a strong infrastructure built in less than two years, Lithuania is ready to pour this capital into promising start-ups to develop more disruptive technologies and strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.

Lessons for the future

Deep Chana, CEO of NATO’s DIANA, said of the future roadmap for attracting technical talent: The types of techs we want to attract are not the techs that are proliferating now, we want to see them inside the national defense system.

Jonas Mann, founder of Blue/Yellow for Ukraine, describes a revolutionary model for bringing innovation to the front lines, stating, “During a hybrid war, we need hybrid approaches and solutions. The concept of war support means that NGOs arrange cooperation involving government agencies,” he said. , businesses, civil society and military forces. The goal is to accurately and quickly provide support to military units, often in direct demand from the battlefield. You can also deploy new, untested systems to the forefront for immediate feedback and information you need. improvement.

