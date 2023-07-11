The new Google Pixel 7a is the perfect budget phone, $50 off on Prime Day





The Google Pixel 7a is a great choice if you’re looking to buy a smartphone on a budget. It offers the same killer camera, powerful processor, and other perks as Google’s flagship devices, at a fraction of the cost. This could easily be a contender for one of the cheapest handsets on the market, but the deal makes the already affordable price even lower.

On Prime Day, get the Google Pixel 7a for just $449 on Amazon. That’s a $50 discount. This is the lowest price I’ve seen for this phone so far and one of the best smartphone deals this season.

The Google Pixel 7a is a great phone that offers many premium features for a sub-premium price.

In our Google Pixel 7a review, we called it one of the best budget smartphones. The 6.1-inch OLED display, like the Pixel 7, can extend refresh rates to 90Hz. In our tests, the maximum brightness measured was 931 nits. This means you can easily see the screen even in bright sunlight.

And of course, being a Pixel phone, the Pixel 7a’s camera is top-notch. The main shooter outperforms the Pixel 7 with its 64MP lens. And there’s a reason the Google Pixel 7a, with its 13MP ultra-wide lens and 13MP selfie lens, tops our list of best camera phones.

Thanks to the Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7a can match the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in terms of performance. It includes handy photo editing features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur to fix blur or remove unwanted objects from your shots.

When it comes to battery life, the Google Pixel 7a didn’t make our list of the best cell phone battery life, but it’s enough to get most people through the day. Tests have confirmed about 10 hours of use on a single charge. Additionally, the Google Pixel 7a supports wireless charging, which is a rare feature in this price range.

So if you’re looking for a budget smartphone that doesn’t sacrifice premium features, this Google Pixel 7a sale might be for you. If you’re interested in saving even more, be sure to check out what Prime Day has to offer.

